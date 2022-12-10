Business Transformation Manager - Operational Excellence
E.ON är ett internationellt privatägt energiföretag. 70.000 medarbetare i 15 länder arbetar dagligen för utvecklingen av tekniska innovationer och användarvänliga kundlösningar för den nya energivärlden. Vi är det första stora energibolaget som verkligen fokuserar på framtidens energilösningar genom våra affärsområden för smarta nät och kundlösningar.
At E.ON we embrace our diversity, however we all have one thing in common: we are passionate about our vison - to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030. An important enabler to succeed with this vision is to attract new colleagues who share our commitment and enthusiasm for sustainability and diversity. Welcome to join us on our journey to a sustainable future!
Our ambition and why we need you
The energy industry is changing faster than ever, and we need to change with it. We want to become an even more high-performing organization, where we adapt quickly to market conditions and collaborate better to continuously improve and meet our ambitious targets. To drive this change, we have launched E.ON Business System - a business system, building on Operational Excellence, that helps us to transform our company and realize sustainable business results.
We are now looking for new passionate colleagues who wants to be a part of building up and developing E.ON's Operational Excellence capabilities and implement our E.ON Business System.
Your role
You will be part of a dynamic team who is leading the implementation of E.ON Business System across E.ON Nordics in Customer Solutions. You will drive high-impact projects to realize sustainable performance improvements, while transforming the culture at the same time. You will work closely with business owners in the transformation, while coaching and training the organization to continue and drive the change on their own. The ultimate goal of E.ON Business System is to create a new way of working that leads to sustainable results, continuously improving over time. It is an exciting and challenging role with both very hands-on work and delivery of results, while at the same time coaching and training the business.
To enjoy the role, we believe that you are result-oriented and thrive in the mix of data analysis & fact-based decision making on the one hand and change management and getting people on board on the other hand.
Examples of your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
* Develop and implement a performance management system to create transparency on results and follow up processes to improve business results
* Establish a fact-based continuous improvement culture in the organization to deliver even better results
* Improve the way of working from an End to End perspective
* Get managers and employees in the organization onboard at every step of the transformation, leading to sustainable change
* Deliver trainings and workshops in lean and other change methodologies
* Coach managers and employees hands-on in their change journey
* Perform data analysis and identify improvement opportunities
The role is based in Malmö but may include some traveling, mainly within Sweden.
The team
You will join a team of eight who have different backgrounds, but all are passionate about continuous improvement and change management and has an open-minded way of finding new ways of developing the business to realize our vision. Mark van de Sanden, your manager, is a leader with a clear vision for the team and has great confidence in that you as a team member will find the best way how to get there. Mark encourages an open environment, where everyone helps each other out, builds on each other's strengths and celebrates new ideas and approaches.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role you have relevant educational background and experience in business- and cultural transformation in large organizations. It is a merit if you have experience in Operational Excellence/Lean with hands-on training and coaching of others to support the development of new skills. It is also a merit if you have been working as a Management Consultant or are certified in Lean/Six Sigma or have experience of working in production or manufacturing environments. You are fluent in English and Swedish.
Welcome to join us on our journey to a sustainable future! The last day to apply is 19th of December. Since English is a requirement for the job, we wish to receive your application in English.
If you have questions related to the role, please contact the recruiting manager:
Mark van de Sanden, +46 73 271 20 58
If you have questions related to the unions, please contact:
Mats Ekblom, Unionen, +46 705 259188
Anders Berghman, Akademikerna, +46 706 535822
Michael Andersson, Ledarna, +46 705 250129
Mats Lundberg, SEKO +46 730 499778 Ersättning
