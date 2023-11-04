Business Support - Finance Admin
2023-11-04
We are looking for a Swedish and English speaking Business Support - Finance Admin for an international company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 7 months contract to begin with.
Digital Business Support work closely with Digital Product Managers / Head of Domain to provide the best possible support with regards to:
ensuring that the Digital organization follow administrative procedures, especially those connected to financial requirements and standards as requested internally and externally.
interacts with a lot of Digital colleagues and line manager, but also with many other parts of the company such as Procurement and Finance.
The role is extremely important for the constant flow of day-to-day Digital financial transactions and payments
Participates and contributes to budget and forecast activities and the resource planning activities within the Digital organization.
Assignment description and main responsibilities
keeping track of ongoing purchase orders, accruals and budget allocations.
registration of all invoices under each PO for payments.
creating orders/shopping carts in SRM for new purchase orders and for the preparation of RFQs and MRQs to send to the Purchasing Dept.
close cooperation with the responsible Purchaser and Stakeholder regarding both existing and new needs of resources
communications with suppliers for status of deliveries
Collaborating closely with a large number of stakeholders, such as Finance and Line Managers
Develop this new role and adjust it to future needs
Support colleagues in the team delivering the overall responsibilities as a team
Competence requirements
2-5 years of experience of similar roles (office coordinator, business administration, finance, purchasing or similar etc.)
preferably in a creative, dynamic and international environment
Fluent speaker in both Swedish and English
Used to handle many different projects and lots of data at the same time.
Experience of working in purchase-/administrative tools & systems preferably SRM and/or Workday.
Skilled in MS Office especially Excel
Interest in tech and digital solutions, an advantage is of course the area around office solutions and innovations to support a better workplace
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is limited to 7 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-04
