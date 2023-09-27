Business Solution Architect, RapidResponse
2023-09-27
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! Do you want to work with improving our global operations and supply chain by being the bridge between supply chain and IT? We are now looking for a Business Solution Architect, with a specific focus on our supply chain planning system "RapidResponse" (Kinaxis), to the Operations Development team at our headquarters in Lund.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of a team of around 15-20 professionals with expertise in Supply Chain and Operations Management, Project Management, Digital Transformation, Innovation, Contract Management and Analytics. Operations Development develop and improve Operations, both internally and externally. With customer in focus, we enable Global Operations to excel in its missions and strategy.
What you'll do here as a Business Solution Architect, Operations Development:
Your mission as a Business Solution Architect in the Operations Development team will be to build a bridge between a problem or gap in our Operations organization, and the technical opportunity, solution and/or vision ahead. You will at times deep dive into technical details, and at other times work on a more strategic and visionary level.
You will work closely with all functions at Operations to understand their processes, needs and thoughts about the future.
In this collaboration, you will discuss and propose ways that solve the specific problem but at the same time set us up for future success and robustness. Thus, your perspective will range from short term to midterm to long term.
Often you will be a project or program resource in Operations. For example, in our Supply Chain Planning initiative where we build our supply chain planning capabilities for the coming 5-7 years. Here you contribute with specific platform knowledge, as well as a broader process and system perspective.
In this role you play an important part of the Operations Development team. You will work closely with the whole team, e.g., our Analytics team, our system manager, business owners and project managers. As one Operations Development team, we contribute to a more efficient, robust, and resilient Operations, that makes a smarter, safer world a reality.
Further, you will collaborate with different stakeholders from our IT department, such as ERP specialists or architects.
Your responsibility includes:
* Create solutions that are compatible with other systems and frameworks, with a long-term perspective in mind.
* Together with our system manager, business owners and IT, evaluate and pro-actively investigate future potential in our RapidResponse system. Match this with other systems, for example IFS, TIS, PipeChain or E-sourcing.
* Evaluate RapidResponse change requests and elaborate on best way forward, with the requester, IT and the Operations Development team.
* Contribute to ensuring that we are developing tools, processes, and data in line with our future strategy and digital roadmap.
* Give input to the Analytics team in Qlik development and data management.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
To be successful in the role you need to be an analytical person with a positive mindset who finds it exciting to work in an ever-changing and innovative environment. At the same time, you can see the big picture and connect the dots between our long-term strategy and the details. You are stimulated by challenges and passionate about problem solving and know that with a positive attitude and the right mindset anything is possible. You are a true team player, but you also thrive in an environment where you plan your own activities, drive initiatives, and takes responsibility for the result. You are good at building relationships at different levels and across organizational borders and can influence key stakeholders. You enjoy the intersection between Operations, Supply Chain, and IT.
We expect you to have
* Minimum B.S degree in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.
* Minimum 5 years' experience working with system and process development.
* Proven experience from working operationally and/or tactically in Supply Chain functions in a global environment.
* Proven experience from working in supply chain platforms/systems.
* Meritorious with experience in RapidResponse and certfications related to RapidResponse.
What Axis have to offer
Working with us will give you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization that values creativity and promote professional and individual growth. We have a strong company culture based on openness, collaboration, and innovation where your personality and contribution are highly valued. We offer you a career in a fast-growing, global, and constantly developing IT company where you can make a difference and grow together with us. You will be part of a great team with colleagues that want to succeed together with you and where we are not afraid to act and develop.
Ready to Act?
Welcome to send your application! In case of questions, please reach out to
Anton Gustavsson, Director of Operations Development and Digitalization, or Anders Filmersson, Operations System Manager.
