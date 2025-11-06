Business Sales Co-ordinator
At Beiersdorf, home of Nivea, Eucerin, Hansaplast & Labello we want to help people feel good about their skin - and our commitment goes far beyond caring for skin. We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society.
Your Tasks
The role of Business Sales Co-ordinator provides support to the Sales Manager and Key Account Managers across customer engagement and sales-related activities. Contributes to the development and execution of the Go-To-Market strategy in Sweden, with a focus on Grocery, Pharmacy, and E-Commerce channels. Additionally, offers operational support in areas such as order management, pricing, and logistics to ensure smooth sales processes.
Product Quality & Data Compliance
Ensure compliance for all new product launches in the Swedish market.
Manage customer documentation for product launches, re-launches, and price updates.
Guarantee accurate and up-to-date product information, images, and data are consistently available to customers.
Maintain and update internal content systems, supporting Key Account Managers (KAMs) with customer-specific portals.
Internal Customer Administration
Keep internal customer documentation current, including price lists, product listings, campaign overviews, and new product entries in VISTEX.
Manage purchase orders for the sales team and Cosmetics field sales team.
Sales Launch Coordination
Lead the internal sales process to ensure readiness for new product launches, coordinating master data, pricing, samples, and visuals.
Act as a cross-functional link between Marketing, Supply & Category Management (S&CM), KAMs, and Cosmetics Field Sales.
TRAX System Ownership (Cosmetics)
Serve as the internal key user for the TRAX system, acting as the bridge between the supplier and Beiersdorf teams.
Identify opportunities for system improvements and deeper integration to enhance usage across the organization.
Process Development
Proactively challenge existing workflows and contribute to the evolution and optimization of internal processes.
Operational Sales Support
Provide hands-on support to KAMs and Cosmetics Field Sales in executing trade windows, managing purchase orders, coordinating major launches, organizing customer events, and facilitating sales competitions and conferences.
Special Projects
Participate in strategic projects as a team member or project lead, based on business needs and in alignment with management.
Your Profile
Fluency in Swedish and proficient in Business English
Post-secondary education, such as vocational college (YH) or a university degree in areas such as sales or business administration or YH education in sales or business administration or similar
Previous experience in a similar role desirable
Passion for process development and optimisation
Collaborative team player with excellent communication skills
Highly organised with a keen eye for detail and a strong ability to meet deadlines
Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint
Strong aptitude for IT systems and digital tools
Analytical thinker with a data-driven approach to problem-solving
Committed to delivering exceptional service both internally and to external customers
Previous experience from FMCG in Swedish Grocery Trade (DVH) and/or Pharmacy
Please submit your CV in English
At Beiersdorf, we see you as a person - far beyond your title or role. Our goal is to provide the flexibility and support you need for your professional and personal success through our work environment. That is why we have a lot to offer!
Private health insurance, pension, 30 days vacation per year, Wellness fee, Meal vouchers, discounted product purchases, leave entitlements and wellbeing support to include access to an excellent Employee Assistance Programme.
We embrace Diversity and Inclusion and are committed to providing equal opportunities to all of our applicants - regardless of race, gender, age, religion and beliefs, sexual orientation & gender identity, disability, cultural, ethnic or national origins.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
