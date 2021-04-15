Business Process Specialist - Kanthal - Kanthal AB - Datajobb i Hallstahammar

Kanthal AB / Datajobb / Hallstahammar2021-04-15Kanthal, part of Sandvik Group, is a world-leading brand for products and services in the areas of industrial heating technology and resistance material. We develop innovative solutions in creative partnerships with our customers, and with a strong commitment to reduce the environmental impact. With skilled people and pioneering technology, we are enabled to support some of the world's most exciting and biggest projects.We are now looking for a Business Process Specialist to strengthen our M3 team within Kanthal IT. Our team are responsible for the roll-out and development of our M3 system, including process development, ways of working, business support and training. Are you eager to work with global contacts and drive important progress together with an industrial frontrunner filled with competent colleagues? Then this is a great opportunity for you!About the jobIn this position, you are part of a team which, today, consists of seven team members. Your job is to develop and support our units within Kanthal in their way of working and their utilization of our digital platform. You actively coach and maintain a close dialogue with our business globally, and you take lead in reaching our mission of increasing business process value within several areas. To stay ahead, you evaluate new applications and identify systems requirements, and you look at new IT development and evolving business solutions to be able to recommend appropriate alternatives and enhancement to our current systems. You proactively work to capture business opportunities and transform them into possible process changes, and you create feasibility and pre-study cases, as well as suggest, influence, lead or participate in long-term changes in our business.About youWe are looking for someone with a degree in Applied IT, or with the equivalent knowledge gained from at least five years' experience from working in the field, where we find previous experience from a similar role as very advantageous. You have good understanding of business systems and skills in M3 is highly desirable.Within our team, we have divided our processes into streams of Finance, Manufacturing, Purchase, Sales and Logistics. We work together and support both each other and the business cross-stream, but for this role we need someone with focus on the development of our M3 logistics processes. Working in a global environment, your skills in English are fluent, while knowledge of Swedish is beneficial.You are solution-oriented and innovative, and you have a great ability to mix details with the bigger picture as you analyze root causes and effects. This approach is also valuable in understanding organizational and process architecture, as well as the next stage of implementation, development, savings, and changes. You act decisively, keep clear objectives and take responsibility as you bring new suggestions, drive improvements and reduce costs - all while anticipating and avoiding sub-optimization.On top of this, you are a true team player who enjoys interactions and collaboration. By using your communicative abilities and by approaching people with an open mind and the willingness to listen and learn, you build strong relationships all across the organization.Our Kanthal cultureAt Kanthal, we're open-minded, intelligent and resourceful. We're at the forefront of interesting and powerful new technology, approaches and applications and we shape our business with a sustainable future firmly in mind. For us, success is a team effort - we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Learn about us by visiting our website.ApplicationSend your application no later than May 6, 2021. For further information about this position, please contact:Ola Björk, recruiting manager, +46 (0)220 217 13Union contacts - SwedenSatu Danielsson, Unionen, +46 (0)220 216 02Petter Lindblom, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)220 216 63Johan Baringson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 20 54For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.Recruitment SpecialistMagnus Pålsson Sandvik is a high-tech and global engineering group offering products and services that enhance customer productivity, profitability and safety. We hold world-leading positions in selected areas - tools and tooling systems for metal cutting; equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries; products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as products for industrial heating. In 2020, the Group had approximately 37,000 employees and sales of 86 billion SEK in more than 150 countries within continuing operations.2021-04-15Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06Kanthal ABSörkvarnsvägen 173427 Hallstahammar