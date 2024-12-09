Business Process Manager
2024-12-09
We are looking for a Business Process Manager for a global company in Malmö or Stockholm.
As a Business Process Manager - Source to Pay, you will drive the development, implementation, and governance of the end-to-end Business Processes within your area.
This means that you will be accountable to create, develop, structure, document and continuous improve all business processes within Source to Pay. An important part of this is to ensure the organization understands and uses the processes, by being part of implementation and training. You will be working with several stakeholders all over the organization but mainly within Sourcing, Planning, Finance and Supply Chain.
Your role also consists of being the business representative or lead projects impacting your processes, prioritizing among business requirements, and leading developments and maintenance forums. You will also be responsible that all process related documentation and training materials are accurate and available. In addition to this, you will coordinate operations related BI reporting needs, together with your stakeholders in Data and Analytic forums.
Responsibilities:
You will drive the development, implementation, and governance of the end-to-end Business Processes within Plan to Inventory
Lead and be part of Process Governance Forums within your processes and cross processes and prioritize among Business Requirements and development suggestions
Drive implementation and change management within your process area
Drive or be part of process or IT projects that will affect your business processes
Be part of a strategic work when it comes to the overall picture and visualization of all the end-to-end processes
Be part of bigger IT projects and provide insight and knowledge within your area
Document Processes in Visio and upload on Business Platform
Be part of Data and Analytics forum and coordinate operations related BI need.
Drive or coordinate master data clean up
Close collaboration with Stakeholders
Competence requirements:
A few years of experience working with business process within Source to Pay, such as Sourcing Management, Purchase to Pay, Planning and call-off, Goods receiving
Experience in business development using business processes and driving Projects
Knowledge of ERP systems, preferably M3 Food and Beverage.
Experience with other applications used in business processes, for example within Sourcing, finance and call-offs enabling a good collaboration with Business Solution Specialists.
Experience with working with Master Data and have an understaning of that changes can affect other end-to-end processes
Experience in producing process maps and ability to convert business models to processes, by driving workshops, having interviews with stakeholders or visiting sites.
Experience from a larger manufacturing company, preferable within food business.
Good communication skills, written and spoken, in both Swedish and English. It's a plus if you are fluent in one of the other Nordic Languages as well.
System requirements:
Knowledge of ERP systems, preferably M3 food & Beverages
Experience with other applications used in business processes, for example within sourcing, planning, invoice payment
Other:
A strong communicator and skilled at building relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
Skilled at organizing, planning, and prioritizing your own work effectively and independently.
Capable to analyze complex information and convert to holistic, business-centered overview.
Capable to see and understand how information flows from a technical perspective, and how changes and adjustments can or will affect other end-to-end processes.
Positive and have a solution-oriented attitude, where you see challenges as exciting.
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Malmö or Stockholm. Start is in January 2025, One Year's limited contract to begin with possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
