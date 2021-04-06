Business Process Consultant (senior) To Fintech Company - JobBusters AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Business Process Consultant (senior) To Fintech Company
JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-06
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Kvalifikationer
5-15 years of experience of business processes & development
Great experience in process mapping, business process and system/data flows
Experience from bank/regulated companies and compliance regards to process and internal controls.
Experienced in partnering with senior stakeholders
Company Description
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company. We are focused on white-collar workers and place great value on finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, accessible and present in relation to customer, consultant and candidate, we aim to find our customers 'dream candidates and our candidates' dream jobs. The assignment will be performed at our client office in Stockholm City and remote during the pandemic.
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced Business Process Consultant for our exciting fintech client. You will be part of the Financial Reporting domain to work within the team for CFO Support. For this assignment you will lead workshops, develop processes and best-practice, create sufficient documentation and plan how this can be implemented and rolled out in the organization. You will be responsible for selecting process mapping tools and developing/set processes and best practice how to perform process mapping.
Personal qualities
We are looking for a person who has excellent communication skills and a good eye for details. You collaborate efficiently in a complex environment with different senior stakeholders.
Salary
As agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2021-05-31, with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client. Submit your application in English as soon as interviews are ongoing. Applications before 2021-04-13 will be prioritized in the selection.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillfälligt arbete, 11 dagar - 3 månader
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05
Företag
Jobbusters AB
Jobbnummer
5673634
