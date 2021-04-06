Business Process Consultant (senior) To Fintech Company - JobBusters AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm

JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-062021-04-065-15 years of experience of business processes & developmentGreat experience in process mapping, business process and system/data flowsExperience from bank/regulated companies and compliance regards to process and internal controls.Experienced in partnering with senior stakeholdersCompany DescriptionJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company. We are focused on white-collar workers and place great value on finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, accessible and present in relation to customer, consultant and candidate, we aim to find our customers 'dream candidates and our candidates' dream jobs. The assignment will be performed at our client office in Stockholm City and remote during the pandemic.Job DescriptionWe are looking for an experienced Business Process Consultant for our exciting fintech client. You will be part of the Financial Reporting domain to work within the team for CFO Support. For this assignment you will lead workshops, develop processes and best-practice, create sufficient documentation and plan how this can be implemented and rolled out in the organization. You will be responsible for selecting process mapping tools and developing/set processes and best practice how to perform process mapping.Personal qualitiesWe are looking for a person who has excellent communication skills and a good eye for details. You collaborate efficiently in a complex environment with different senior stakeholders.SalaryAs agreed.Admission and ApplicationFull time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2021-05-31, with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client. Submit your application in English as soon as interviews are ongoing. Applications before 2021-04-13 will be prioritized in the selection.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillfälligt arbete, 11 dagar - 3 månaderFast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05Jobbusters AB5673634