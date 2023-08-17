Business Portfolio Lead - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
2023-08-17
Do you want to be part of a global organisation leading the development of the
Volvo Group's connected services and solutions? For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tag-line. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from over
1 000 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
This is us, your new colleagues
We orchestrate Volvo Group Connected Solutions plans and execution in alignment with Volvo Group strategies and customers' needs. We manage the overall relationship with our stakeholders, lead cross-functional coordination of business solutions and initiatives from early phases to release, and we keep together our product portfolio and plans.
The role
We are now looking for a Business Portfolio Lead to manage and coordinate Connected Solutions deliveries within a Business Area portfolio. The Business Portfolio Lead is leading a Business Area team with Business Partner, Solution Architects and Digital consultants supporting the deliveries for the Business area.
As one of our Business Portfolio Leads you will be part of the newly established Business Solutions & Initiatives leadership team. You will work in close collaboration with the Business Partner.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Manage Business Area initiatives portfolio
Facilitate plans and ongoing initiatives in execution phase
Monitor, consolidate and report status
Represent the first escalation level
Secure Business Area team involvement in early phases of new needs or concepts
Business Area stakeholder interaction
Build trust and improve relations with Business Area stakeholders
Establish close collaboration, as an operative role
Promote and improve dialogues at all levels
Become SPoC without being a bottleneck; active situation-based delegation
Lead the Business Area Team
Prioritize, plan and coordinate activities together with Business Partner
Your profile
To succeed as Business Portfolio Lead it is of outmost importance that you are great on building relations, a fantastic listener and communicator to make sure that we are aligned, working as one team and have plans together. You must be able to understand and find your way in big organizations with many dependencies and stakeholders, where digital services and products exist together with larger initiatives. Technology domain knowledge is highly valued.
You have a passion for people, business value and technology. You have a Master's degree or equivalent as the basis for your career. Your English is excellent.
You possess:
Strong leadership courage and ownership mentality, "can do" attitude
Great sense of structure and analytical mindset
Ability to lead cross functional collaborations
Experience in how to orchestrate plans and initiatives in a hybrid environment where digital services and products exist together with larger initiatives
An interest in and excellent understanding of our industry and business
Excellent presentation and communication skills
Successful in building working relationships and operating effectively as a member of a leadership team
Professional skills and abilities to work in a fast paced, multi-cultural and diverse environment
Innovative mindset and natural interest in constantly improve our ways of working
What can we offer you?
You will be part of a team that creates great results through amazing people, strong relationships and a high performance culture. We are true orchestrators, collaborating with all our colleagues as one strong team. We who work in this team have a lot of fun and we all have a true passion to really make a difference.
Our main hub and headquarter is in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electro mobility and digitalization.
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!
Want to know more? Contact us!
Please contact Karin Björklund, Director Business Solutions & Initiatives, +4676553876
