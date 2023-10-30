Business Planning & Analysis Manager
About Ikano Retail
Ikano Retail develops, owns, and operates retail stores and shopping centres in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Mexico.
About the Position
We are now looking for a new Business Planning & Analysis Manager to support our further expansion.
The Business Planning & Analysis Manager will support the global Ikano Retail Expansion team in Market Analysis, coordination of the Business Planning & Budget process for Expansion department, be the Secretary of the Expansion Steering Committee and lead the development of our market assessment model as well as our Project Model.
KEY TASKS:
Expansion Steering Committee
• Plan and schedule meetings. Manage meeting invites and participation.
• Manage attendance for respective sessions.
• Secure delivery of pre-reads.
• Manage meeting, time, attendance.
• Take meeting minutes.
Business Plan/Budget
• Coordinate development of long-term expansion ambition.
• Coordinate Expansion budget process together with Finance (Shung Yee).
• Coordinate and drive the BPL process in Expansion within the global process/framework.
• Responsible for documenting Expansion Business Plan content.
Market Analysis
• Responsible for market analysis.
• Manage analysis databases.
• Lead or support market studies and development of market penetration plans together with relevant stakeholders.
New markets and Projects:
• Own the Project Model.
• Support or lead New country assessments and IR processes as per need.
General department tasks:
• Organize Expansion meetings and take meeting minutes.
• Support Expansion Manager on general tasks.
Your Profile
• University degree equivalent to a master degree in Engineering, Business, Real Estate or Architecture.
• Fluency in spoken and written English and Spanish languages are musts.
• The Ikano Retail Expansion team is small, agile and spread out across six markets and three continents. The right candidate must be able to "hit the road" running. Experience of working for an international retail organisation is a must and experience working for Ikano Retail a big plus.
• The right candidate will have at least 5-10 years' experience of international retail expansion, market analysis and real estate development, especially in Southeast Asian markets and/or Mexico.
• As a support organisation we work closely with our Retail business partners and in ad-hoc, cross functional project teams. This places high demands on being able to work collaboratively; connect and coordinate with people across different parts of the organisation and across different geographies/cultures; always finding ways to drive processes forward and deliver towards tight deadlines.
The role will require working outside normal Swedish office hours as all our business partners are based in South East Asian and Mexican time zones. International travel will be required from time to time.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-09
