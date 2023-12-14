Business Planning Analyst
Philip Morris AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Philip Morris AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Norrtälje
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Be a part of a revolutionary change
At PMI, we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future.
With huge change, comes huge opportunity. So, wherever you join us, you'll enjoy the freedom to dream up and deliver better, brighter solutions and the space to move your career forward in endlessly different directions.
Our new vision means we're reinventing the way our Finance function works. When you join the team, you'll work across the full breadth of the business, making sure our new commercial model is profitable and sustainable. There's something new to learn every single day: changes to integrate and challenges to conquer. If you love working collaboratively and taking risks, you'll be in your element here.
Your "day to day"
The Business Planning Team, as part of the Nordic Finance function, supports the Nordic Management in delivering our transformation in the five Nordic Markets. As a Business Planning Analyst, you will be part of the Finance community but interact daily with almost all other functions in the company.
As Business Planning Analyst, you will be responsible for the following tasks:
• Support on the translation of strategic plans into operational business plan and financial plans which support local market strategy
• Provide insightful analysis to support on the conversion of the consumer journey into financials and integrate into business plans
• Prepare ad hoc analysis to support decision making process & maximize ROI
• Interact with Business Solutions teams to support on the definition of main KPI and drivers needed for data modeling
• Support on the preparation of presentations & reports striving to give a clear and comprehensive view of the business
• Support in the pricing analysis and provide recommendations to management team
• Understand the impact of various regulatory measures to business performance
• Manage local data governance to ensure alignment with our standards
Who you are
Our business planning team works closely with many departments at PMI, so we are looking for someone who has a collaborative nature and a curious mindset. You appreciate diversity and can easily interact with new cultures, and you embrace inclusiveness. These attributes in combination with an analytical approach and a sense for details will make you succeed in this role.
The ideal candidate will have:
• Degree in Finance, Business Management, Economics, or Industrial Engineering
• Minimum 4 years of solid work experience in Finance, Business Planning, and/or Strategy in international companies, preferably in FMCG or consumer business
• Fluency in spoken and written English with excellent report writing skills
• Excellent storyteller that influences decisions with communication that engages, highlights and explains
• Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Excel and PowerPoint
• Experience from working in PowerBI is beneficial
• Understand the financial value flow and components in an income statement from revenue line down to profit
• Good analytical skills, detailed-oriented, logical thinking
All candidates must have the legal right to work in Sweden.
What we offer
Our success depends on our dedicated employees who come to work here every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join PMI and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Philip Morris AB
(org.nr 556123-8089)
Karlavägen 108 (visa karta
)
115 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Morris AB, Philip Jobbnummer
8330016