Business oriented Product Manager, Lund - Poolia Sverige AB

Poolia Sverige AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Lund2021-04-12Do you have experience from Product Management and in working with retail? Do you want to work with market leading products used for protection of crops, plants and home? Then the position as Product Manager at SBM Life Science in Lund may be just right for you.THE POSITIONSBM Life Science offer products for cultivation and gardening. Our products - often the market leaders within their product segment - are sold via a big net of distributors. As Product Manager you create the basis for optimization profitability and turnover for our product portfolio. You ensure that the product offering, the pricing strategies and the sales channels are optimized for the Nordic market and you are responsible for the products through all the stages of their life cycle.You will work in close cooperation with many different departments in our organisation and you will be our "ear to the ground" when it comes to market trends and regulatory changes within our product segment.In short, we offer an exceptionally exciting role where you are located at the core of our business.WHO ARE YOU?To be suitable in the role we believe you have a university degree or other relevant higher education within the field of Marketing and at least 5 years' relevant work experience. You have an expert understanding of the product life cycle from beginning to end and you are well experienced in working with retail.As a person you are a prestigeless team player with a high degree of drive and commitment. You have the ability to build relations, to come up with new ideas and are good at developing your co-workers. You are structured, responsible and creative. You are proficient in both Excel and Power Point and are fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.SBM LIFE SCIENCESBM creates, registers, manufactures and markets care and protection products for crops, plants and the home. We are a French family company, founded in 1994 and present in 31 countries in Europe, North America and North Africa.Recognized for our expertise, both on the agricultural and consumer markets, we control the entirety of the value chain, from research to provision to the final customer. Always listening to our customers, we are constantly adapting our offerto provide relevant solutions that respect the environment. Our respect for nature is apparent in our products and in our behavior.With the recent acquisition of the BAYER GARDEN division, SBM has set an ambitious expansion path towards becoming the NR 1 Global Home and Garden Company. In the Nordics the Portfolio is one of the strongest in the Market with brands like STROLLER, TRIM, MYRR, RADAR DOS, Baithion, Kvit, Natria andVITAGRO generating a turnover of more than 200 million SEK. SBM Nordics is represented in all 4 Noridc countries and we are in total 35 employees.APPLICATIONFor this recruitment we work with Poolia as our recruitment partner. The process can be finalized before the last application date - so please send us your application as soon as possible.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-12Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09Poolia Sverige AB5685715