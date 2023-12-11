Business Manager - Skara
We are now looking for a Business Manager for a client in Skara. Note that this role requires fluency in both English and Swedish.
Main purpose of the job:
Construct Customer quotations in-line with business standard metrics and documentation for all design changes, both Customer and Company driven.
Generation and maintenance of the Company Cost Price System (spreadsheet based) for all changes post nomination/business award level.
Working with the Program Development Team (PDT) through the programe introduction life-cycle to ensure Customer expectations are met and managed.
Attends and leads regular and frequent program meetings with the Customer(s), both on and off-site.
Reports the financial position of programs within the Company's commercial business unit (CBU) product portfolio.
Maintains the Company's operating systems relevant to CBU owned actions.
Supports the commercial aspects of development and implementation of VA/VE ideas to support company requirements.
Supports the sales / program management on the response to new business acquisition RFQ's and program related RFQ packages.
Engenders a philosophy of 'managed' change control through all aspects of the organization associated with (project and) program management.
Main missions and results:
Primary cross-functional interface for the customer(s) and the Company's PDT(s) for financial negotiations in order to define the full scope of the program(s). Negotiation with the Customer to surpass Company's metrics whilst achieving Customer's pricing expectations.
Is directly accountable to the Lead Business Manager for the related customer(s) at a core functional level for the successful financial status of all relevant programs ensuring all agreed Company standard metrics are achieved.
Utilizing standard company formats and costing data, responsible for the development of pricing estimates, including part piece price; tooling and capex, whilst maintaining Company metrics.
Presentation and support of financial status to senior management and/or customer representatives will be routine.
Supports all necessary regular cross-functional meetings to ensure a sufficiently detailed level of cost communication is maintained.
Manages, maintains and communicates the program(s) financial status reporting within company frameworks
Preferred Skills Experience
Fluent in Swedish English
Minimum 5 years' experience within the automotive industry, in a similar role.
Strong engineering background together with finance controlling is considered an advantage.
