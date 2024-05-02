Business Manager - Automation
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Örebro Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Örebro
2024-05-02
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for an experienced and qualified candidate with the main mission to work as Business Manager - Automation.
Mission
As Business Manager for automation, you will have the full responsibility for the automation vertical. You will be responsible for working closely with divisional team(s), aligning, and integrating teams seamlessly ensuring sustainable growth, high quality delivery and innovation outcomes.
Your main responsibilities in this role will be:
Closely working with automation teams in Epiroc divisions and developing solid strategy for collaboration
Ensuring quality deliverables on time
Following the technology and business trends in the automation vertical area and leverage it to the organizational benefit.
Building solid partnerships with stakeholders like partner company ecosystem, startups, and academia
Ensuring seamless knowledge and best practice sharing within the automation vertical and across the other verticals, as needed
Ensuring stakeholder satisfaction and business growth by thinking new and being innovative
Managing and further developing competence portfolio within the automation vertical
Focusing on effectiveness, efficiency, and operational excellence
Strengthening and adapting the organization as needed to ensure success
Developing and supporting a spirit of open communication in all areas of operations
Being a courageous leader and taking the right decisions at right time
Working towards our vision "Dare to think new" and challenging the status quo
Educational and Work Experience:
Minimum of 15 years of proven experience of working in software development preferably with C++ and Embedded C/C++.
Experience of building and managing large software teams
Experience from the mining industry and project management is a plus
Proven experience of making and executing solid strategies
Experience of handling global internal customers with a strong customer focus
Bachelor's in computer science as a minimum
Solid knowledge of software development life cycle and agile methodologies
Good understanding of electronic systems
Good command over English language
Location:
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than May 12th, 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-13
E-post: sunna.sveinsdottir@epiroc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018)
Klerkgatan 20 (visa karta
)
701 91 ÖREBRO Jobbnummer
8653904