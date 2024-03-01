Business Intelligence Expert, Program Management Office
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
It's all about people
We put people at the centre of everything we do. Being curious about what the people around us need and want is key to creating safe, personalised and sustainable mobility solutions. If you believe in the power of people and share our respect for human-centric innovation, you'll thrive at Volvo Cars. We are people who care about other people. With us, you'll be surrounded by brilliant, curious colleagues all committed to making a difference.
Meet the team
Strategy & Program Management is the cross functional hub for all product related matters with the purpose to "Lead the creation of products that exceed our customers' expectations every day, and in every way".
We harbor all our Car Programs, Special Vehicles and our new businesses of Accessories and Energy solutions. We furthermore pave the way for the company's future success setting cross functional industrial strategies, alongside strategic partnerships, and alliances. In this crossroads of activities and actions that need to fall into place in a systematic and synchronized way, data and the way we use it, plays a crucial role. Our ambition is to increase the level of data-driven decision making and speed up the work, and for that digitalization and automation plays a significant role.
To fulfill this objective, and as an essential component of the Volvo Cars Internal Data Hub, a spokes model, a Data Hub Program Management Office (PMO) has been established. Presently, we are in the process of augmenting our team with key competencies necessary for successful delivery. Are you up for this journey?
What you'll bring?
As a BI expert you will focus on delivery to our internal stakeholders, creating business dashboards and visualizations providing exceptional user experience and value bringing analyses. You are translating the message of data with clarity and fostering data-driven actions, inspired by your curiosity towards the world of data. You speak with confidence and integrity, yet keeping collaborative approach to solve problems. You are an good communicator, collaborator, and self-sufficient problem solver, who enjoys new opportunities to learn and develop.
You have excellent analytical skills and talent for seeing how data can be compiled, combined and crunched to provide business value and impact the decisions. You are innovative and continuously in search for new tools and ways in how to make the best visualizations. You are skilled in using Power BI, Tableau or similar tools on high proficiency level. You have competence to set up professional and business oriented dashboards with consistent and user friendly design.
You have some experience working with Machine Learning and an interest in expanding your knowledge in this field, especially in production deployment. Relevant M.Sc.degree, such as Mathematics or equivalent would be preferred.
What's in it for you?
You will be part of the Governance & Data Hub team, the spider in the net for all information that flows to and from the Strategy & Program Management team. You will get the possibility to impact our future plans and strategic decisions connected to development of future cars, new car launches or to exciting software features and functions for cars on the street - over the air.
You will be able to see how your work impacts the speed in execution and accuracy in decision making, and by that contributing to the success of the company. You will be connected to the data & analytics community within the company, ensuring both, local hub business value and corporate alignment. Moreover, you will be part of building something new "right from the start" with business value as driver. Over time there will be extensive options to develop into roles within the hub or within the corporate Data & Analytics community.
So, if you want to be part of something significant, this is the role for you! These are exciting times for the company not at least for the programs and the crucial deliveries we need to succeed with the upcoming years. Building the data hub that enables success is truly significant and could make the difference between win or fail.
Are you ready to be part of something significant? We look forward to meeting you!
Want to know more?
Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
