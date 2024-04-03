Business Intelligence (BI) Consultant
2024-04-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
Job Title: Business Intelligence Consultant
Job Description:
The Business Intelligence Consultant plays a crucial role in helping organizations make informed decisions by analyzing complex data sets and providing valuable insights. They work closely with stakeholders across different departments to understand their business needs and translate them into actionable intelligence solutions. The role involves leveraging various business intelligence tools, techniques, and methodologies to extract, transform, and visualize data in meaningful ways. Below are the key responsibilities and qualifications for this position:
Responsibilities:
Data Analysis and Interpretation: Conduct in-depth analysis of large datasets to identify trends, patterns, and correlations. Interpret findings to extract actionable insights that drive business decision-making.
Business Requirements Gathering: Collaborate with stakeholders to understand their business objectives and requirements. Translate business needs into technical specifications for BI solutions.
BI Solution Development: Design and develop business intelligence solutions, including dashboards, reports, and data visualizations, using tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or other relevant platforms.
Data Modeling and ETL Processes: Create and maintain data models to ensure data accuracy, consistency, and integrity. Develop and optimize Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes to integrate data from multiple sources.
Performance Optimization: Identify opportunities to improve the performance and efficiency of BI solutions. Optimize queries, data structures, and processes to enhance overall system performance.
Quality Assurance: Conduct thorough testing of BI solutions to ensure accuracy, reliability, and usability. Address any issues or discrepancies to maintain data integrity and consistency.
Training and Documentation: Provide training and support to end-users on how to effectively utilize BI tools and reports. Develop documentation and user guides to facilitate knowledge transfer and adoption.
Continuous Improvement: Stay updated on industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in business intelligence and analytics. Proactively recommend and implement enhancements to BI solutions to meet evolving business needs.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or related field. Advanced degree or relevant certifications (e.g., CBIP, Cognos, Tableau) is a plus.
Proven experience (5+ years) in business intelligence, data analysis, or related roles. Experience in consulting or client-facing roles is highly desirable.
Proficiency in SQL, data modeling, and ETL processes. Hands-on experience with BI tools such as Tableau, MicroStrategy, Business Objects, Power BI, QlikView, or similar platforms.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate complex data into meaningful insights. Experience with statistical analysis and data mining techniques is advantageous.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and work collaboratively in cross-functional teams.
Detail-oriented with a focus on delivering high-quality solutions within specified timelines. Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities.
Adaptability and willingness to learn new technologies and methodologies. Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with changing priorities and requirements.
Knowledge of business processes and industry-specific metrics (e.g., finance, marketing, sales) is a plus.
