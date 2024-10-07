Business Intelligence and Analytics Lead / Transformation Lead
2024-10-07
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you the analytical, proactive lead with the drive to help Vattenfall enable a fossil fuel free life within a generation? Here is a unique opportunity for you.
Vattenfall is now looking for the right person to fill the position as Business Intelligence and Analytics Lead in a new unit called Finance Analytics Systems Team (FAST). FAST is a sub unit of Financial Systems, that is responsible for approx. 50 different groupwide applications such as the ERP systems, Data Warehouses, Consolidation systems, Planning systems, as several different BI/Analytics systems and more.
The FAST unit in Finance Business Support represents a hybrid setup between Finance and IT. The role of transformation lead is to be seen as a bridge that understand the business demand, the Finance and ERP processes and steer IT in the development teams. You will act as an enabler to design innovative solutions in the analytics and planning area and to manage the build of the solution as part of the product portfolio we are deploying via the Analytics Steering Board (ASB).
We are looking for a strong personality with a lot of hands-on experience. You will to a large extent support the FAST department within FBS to shape and execute the roadmap and the strategy in the Corporate Analytics and Planning area.
You will share the responsibly with the FAST team for building and steering end to end solutions, therefore experience working cross-functional among the stakeholders in the different VF Business Areas, the IT Supply organization and Group IT is highly needed.
Buzzwords like harmonization, standardization and digitalization will be your everyday challenges for which you need to proof a strong ability to think strategically across.
Responsibilities will include:
Responsible for steering the build of a new product from the requirement phase until the release phase in the Analytics and Planning portfolio
Fulfill the role of product owner to develop scope and define backlog items (epic/features/user stories) that guide the Agile development team.
Work closely with Information Technology professionals in Vattenfall to analyze current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improve
Be account for possible project challenges on constraints including, risks, time, resources and scope
Responsible for defining clear goals for all aspects of a project and manage their proper execution by providing detailed specifications for proposed solutions
Responsible for assessing and following up the business case of the transformation projects
Responsible for bridging between business and IT for securing the continuity of the project
Responsible for supporting the governance bodies in the Analytics area (Analytics Steering Board, Product Owner Board and the LKUG)
Responsible to support managing the application portfolio in the Corporate Analytics and Planning areas
Responsible to contribute in developing strategies within FAST for effective advanced data analytics and reporting base on new technologies opportunities and new trends, such S/4 Hana Analytics, Azure Services, Planning, etc.
Be part of the journey of digitalization, harmonization, standardization, process improvement and automation of the Financial and business processes of Vattenfall
Qualifications
To be successful, we believe that you have the following experience:
Equivalent relevant university degree in Computer Science, Statistics, or closely related Engineering field.
Experience in software engineering and design architecture
Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes
Deep understanding and experience with Agile methodologies
Creative and Strategic thinking
Proven ability to manage different stakeholders and their expectations.
Proven working relationship, collaborative, and communication skills
Proven ability to convince and create value propositions
Proven experience in different technologies used in the product portfolio (such as Microsoft SQL technology, Azure Cloud infrastructure and SAP BW)
Knowledge skills in the areas of SAP ERP, IBM, QlikView, SAP planning products and interest in S/4 are bonus points for this position
Additional Information
At Vattenfall, we believe, that the only way to make fossil free living within a generation possible is to power and help manage all energy-aspects of our customers' lives to create climate smarter living - building by building, district by district, city by city.
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Latifa si Youcef on latifa.siyoucef@vattenfall.com
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman on carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade union representatives in Sweden Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
