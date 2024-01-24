Business Implementation Manager
2024-01-24
Are you interested in working proactively, solution-oriented, and customer-focused? Do you want to contribute to companies in their cash management journey together with Swedbank?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Take responsibility as project manager in customer implementations and other customer cases of complex nature within Cash Management Sales
• Act as technical advisor within Cash Management sales towards customers and colleagues with focus on API, file payments (ISO20022) and integrations
• Manage and participate in development projects driven by Corporate product sales business owner for Cash Management
What is needed in this role:
• Excellent product and service knowledge within cash management and about corporate banking in overall from a bank perspective
• Extensive experience in project management and implementation of bank products
• Previous work in a bank as a cash management specialist or corporate advisor is advantageous. Previous experience as a cash manager in a treasury is also considered as an advantage for this role
• Fluent in excel and powerpoint
• You must geographically live in greater Stockholm or within commuting distance
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
Join our team and...
be a part of a team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Patrik Flyborg Bellqvist, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 05.02.2024.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Patrik Flyborg Bellqvist
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Lena Schöllin, +46 8 585 949 12
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-05
Swedbank Group
Patrik Flyborg Bellqvist patrik.flyborg.bellqvist@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
