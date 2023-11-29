Business Financial Controller
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation.
We are looking for Project Controller/Senior Project Controller at Power Quality Global Center of Competence, which is a product group at Hitachi Energy. We can offer you an interesting and challenging role in an international, dynamic, and positive working environment. The job location is in Västerås, Sweden but with possibility to work part-time remotely.
Your responsibilities
Provide financial support to project teams across full project lifecycle (tendering, project execution, project close-out and warranty).
Support tender manager on financial aspects during tender stage including risk review process.
Joint responsibility with the project manager in all financial and commercial aspects of the project including estimate at completion and related cost-to-complete, forecasted revenues and cash flow, risks and opportunities assessment and ensure alignment with other functions including project controls, planning/scheduling.
Prepare project invoices, manage currency risk, tax issues, bonds and guarantees, financial accounting and reporting with support from relevant departments.
Drive and seek for optimization of project cash flow, revenues and gross margin contribution together with project manager.
Act as a business partner to advise and support the organization in areas related to future state financial performance including finance consulting and provide insight on alternative business scenarios.
Monitor and review project governance process to ensure high quality of financial data and business information in line with defined standards and financial closing schedules.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Finance or similar qualifications.
Previous experience from working with project controlling is required, preferably from a global company. Work experience in related area such as business controlling, accounting, budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis, or similar will be advantageous.
Excellent accounting and analytical skills are essential.
Good knowledge of SAP and MS Excel is preferred.
English, both written and spoken, is required. Swedish is considered an advantage.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, also across functional boundaries.
Orientation on goal, proactive approach and problem-solving attitude.
Additional information
Hitachi Energy offers you interesting tasks in a highly motivated team and an open communication style. Through an individual onboarding plan, we will support you to quickly gain professional confidence to be able to work independently with high level of personal responsibility. Even after the induction phase, Hitachi Energy offers a wide range of learning and development opportunities for professional growth and supports you in achieving your career goals.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before December 26th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Stefan Andersson, +46 107- 38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renée Lundgren, +46 107-38 54 75.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi Energy balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. www.hitachienergy.com. Så ansöker du
