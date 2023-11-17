Business Expert
Company Description
H&M Group is one of the biggest fashion companies in the world. We are a family of brands, driven by our mission to make a sustainable lifestyle an option for the many. With our customers at heart, we offer fashion, design, and services to millions of customers every day.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
Be yourself & more at H&M.
Job Description
Are you interested in traceability and translating events along the value chain into data points? Are you a "supply chain nerd" who is interested in barcodes, QR codes, RFID, and data carrier technology? H&M is looking for a Business Expert in Digital Product Data Carriers team.
About the Digital Product Data Carriers team.
The Digital Product Data Carriers team is a small but highly dedicated team with the mission to develop, roll out and maintain our data carriers such as RFID, 2D Data Matrix, QR codes and systems to maintain these as well as future carrier technology.
Data Carrier Technology is rapidly developing and generates detailed insights into our supply chain and customer journey. This is your chance to join a team which where you will have an exciting mix of digital and physical technologies interacting to create value for the whole product lifecycle starting from identifying garments in production with help of RFID to giving customers style advise by scanning QR codes.
Role Overview:
As a Business Expert at H&M Group you will play crucial role in bridging consumer applications and product information through cutting-edge data carrier technologies. Your responsibilities will revolve around understanding and meeting customer needs while ensuring business value through close collaboration with product managers, engineers, and stakeholders. You will be responsible for identifying and prioritizing product features to optimize the product lifecycle, impacting product traceability by using RFID and enhancing the customer experience through QR codes.
Responsibilities:
Your responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
• Contribute with your expertise to enhance product value for end-users and customers.
• Act as a key point of contact to clarify product purpose and plan within and outside the team.
• Identify and translate business needs into actionable product features and user stories.
• Utilize data and user insights to improve existing business processes and drive decision-making.
• Ensure delivered products meet business value through UAT and supporting on the definition of criteria for those tests.
• Continuously improve collaboration between stakeholders to integrate business and technology effectively. Conducting trainings and ensuring engagement and motivation amongst teams and stakeholders.
Qualifications
You and your product team will work both on operational and strategic levels to identify areas of potential improvements. To make an impact in this role, we believe in the following:
• 5 years experience in Supply Chain and/or Store Operations and/or Product Development.
• Subject matter expertise in 2D barcodes (Data Matrix and QR codes), RFID and GS1 standard and supply chain innovations.
• Strong communication and relationship-building skills with an ability for strategic thinking.
• Knowledge and experience in Market and Trend Analysis.
• Experience in digital product development and a hands-on problem-solving approach.
• Ability to create business cases and connect them to product value propositions.
• Effective and efficient quality validation methodologies thought process.
• Proficiency in analytics tools like PowerBI, Google Analytics, etc.
Additional Information
Job Application
Ready to make your mark in the world of tech and fashion? If your experience, skills, and ambitions align with our values, we encourage you to apply for this exciting full-time opportunity as soon as possible or latest 1st of December 2023. Simply attach your resume in ENGLISH - no need for a cover letter.
We're eagerly anticipating your application!
Diversity, Inclusion, and Innovation
At H&M Group, we're deeply committed to fostering a Diverse & Inclusive environment. We actively seek out qualified candidates regardless of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
Our commitment to an inclusive workplace drives our dynamic and forward-thinking culture. Regardless of your background, origin, or preferences, your application is warmly welcomed. We value diverse perspectives and skills, and every applicant contributes to our vibrant, creative community. Join us and be part of the future we're building.
Our Offer
