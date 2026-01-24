Business Development & Sales Manager - SaaS
2026-01-24
About the Company
We are a growing and vivacious technology firm developing a SaaS-based decision intelligence platform for retail banks. The platform is designed to help banks improve how they use customer and transaction data across key retail banking functions, including customer behaviour analysis, credit risk signals, early-warning indicators, collections effectiveness, and regulatory reporting.
The solution applies machine-learning models and advanced analytics to existing banking data and integrates with banks' current core banking systems and data platforms. It supports informed decision-making while meeting regulatory, audit, and governance requirements, without replacing core systems or impacting transaction processing.
As part of our expansion into the Nordic market, we are strengthening our commercial capabilities and are seeking a seasoned business development and sales professional to drive market development and revenue growth in the region.
Role Overview
This role is responsible for driving new business, closing enterprise SaaS deals, and building long-term client relationships with retail banks across the Nordics.
It is a hands-on position covering the full sales lifecycle, from early-stage suspecting and prospecting through opportunity qualification, commercial negotiation, deal closure, and ongoing account development.
Key Responsibilities
Drive new logo acquisition by actively suspecting, prospecting, and qualifying retail banking opportunities across Sweden and the wider Nordic region.
Work on both self-generated opportunities and qualified leads provided through marketing and partner channels.
Build, manage, and progress a structured sales funnel and pipeline, ensuring consistent movement from opportunity identification to deal closure.
Lead complex enterprise sales cycles involving multiple stakeholders across business, credit risk, data, digital, and IT functions.
Conduct discovery discussions to understand client needs related to customer behaviour analysis, credit risk signals, early-warning indicators, collections, and compliance.
Position the SaaS platform clearly within the client's existing business processes and technology landscape.
Work with pre-sales and engineering teams to support customer platform evaluations, including product demonstrations and proofs of concept, and to relay market and customer requirements to support ongoing product improvement.
Manage commercial discussions, including pricing, subscription models, and contractual terms.
Negotiate and close SaaS subscription deals, taking ownership of revenue outcomes.
Develop and maintain strong client relationships post-sale to support renewals, expansions, and cross-sell opportunities.
Build and manage relationships with business partners, system integrators, consulting firms, and cloud ecosystem partners.
Coordinate partner-led opportunities and joint account strategies.
Maintain accurate sales forecasts, pipeline reporting, and account plans.
Represent the company in customer meetings, partner engagements, and relevant industry forums.
Travel regularly across Sweden and the Nordic region as required.
Experience, Background, and Expectations
This role is intended for a seasoned professional with strong experience in business development and enterprise sales within the BFSI technology space.
The successful candidate will typically have:
Extensive experience in enterprise sales or business development within banking or financial services.
A proven track record of selling SaaS platforms, analytics solutions, data-driven products, or cloud-based services.
Professional experience gained in:
A SaaS or product company serving BFSI clients, and/or
A large system integrator where the role involved selling cloud, data, analytics, or digital transformation services and influencing partner product sales.
Practical understanding of machine-learning use cases in retail banking, such as customer segmentation, credit behaviour analysis, early risk detection, or collections intelligence.
Experience working with pre-sales and technical teams during complex enterprise sales cycles.
Solid understanding of how SaaS platforms integrate into existing banking systems and data environments.
Exposure to cloud-based transformation initiatives, preferably involving Microsoft Azure, with working knowledge of AWS or Google Cloud.
Strong familiarity with the Nordic retail banking landscape and procurement processes.
A relevant university degree in business, technology, engineering, or a related discipline.
Fluent spoken and written English; knowledge of Swedish or another Nordic language is an advantage.
Willingness to travel regularly within the Nordic region.
A commercially driven mindset with a clear focus on pipeline creation, deal progression, and sales closure.
Interest in selling innovative, data- and machine-learning-driven solutions within regulated environments.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-23
E-post: realtechconsultingsweden@gmail.com
