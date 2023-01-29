Business Development Manager Heavy Duty Europe to Josam
The Business Development Manager Heavy Duty is part of the Business Unit JOSAM, a dedicated part of our organization that develops our Heavy Duty portfolio in Collision Repair, Wheel Alignment and connected equipment, and drives the commercial success of our brand.
The region of responsibility will be part of Northern, Eastern and central Europe.
The recruitment is a collaboration between JOSAM and Jefferson Wells.
Job description
You will interact daily with strategical distribution partners and develop the relationship in order to grow our sales according to set targets, secure skilled and premium representation of our brand and achieve high customer satisfaction. Within underdeveloped parts of our portfolio, markets or Key accounts he/she will develop profitable business opportunities from green or brownfield market conditions.
Further the Business Development Manager Heavy Duty will interact with Key Accounts (both Truck and Tire OEMs) to secure a smooth and profitable access to its retailers and a matching product portfolio; this includes driving (local) homologation(s), demonstrations and other sales related activities. You will be working closely with the Internal Sales and Support organizations to secure a premium customer and distribution partner experience.
Location: Preferable Örebro. Under the first 6 months you will spend a lot of time in our office and workshop in Örebro in Sweden. You will report directly to the Director Business Unit JOSAM.
Main Responsibilities
* Execute demonstrational activities, 'value of product' presentations, ROI calculations and business case calculations as part of an effective sales pitch with Key Accounts, distribution partners, end-customers or prospects.
* Administration of sales activities and sales, servicing and training opportunities in the CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system and engage fully in regular Sales Meetings.
* Plan, coordinate and evaluate sales activities and promotional campaigns in cooperation with distribution partners with maximum return and mutual success.
* Secure the right prerequisites are in place to achieve commercial success in assigned Market(s) by continuously challenge the go to market strategy and map-out improvement opportunities.
* Secure and continuously improve the competence level of our strategical partners in our products and solutions in order to maximize success rate of sales and customer satisfaction.
* Monitor the assigned market(s) and their development both political and macro economical to anticipate impact on our business. Mine new market potential and business evolutions in terms of future product needs or legislation changes and drive them through the product support and development teams.
Who are you?
You are driven, inspired, passionate and accountable for a set of goals. Comfortable with speaking in front of a group and manage to communicate a message in a clear and concise way leading to successful sales. You have minimum 3-5 years of experience from technical b2b sales.
* Fluent in English, both spoken and written. Other EMEA language skills are desired and a strong plus.
* Acceptable knowledge of automotive manufacturing products and industry requirements; preferably with a Heavy Duty professional background or passion.
* Previous substantial experience with customer contact in technical sales situations and hands-on demonstrations.
* Open for extensive traveling within the allocated region. Estimated around 80 days.
About us
JOSAM is a global supplier of collision repair, wheel alignment and induction heating equipment for the Truck & Bus aftermarket. With over 5 decades of innovation, JOSAM continues to provide premium quality solutions that increase profitability for workshops and fleet owners.
Our products and services include workshop equipment, software and training for the repair of crash-damaged heavy-duty vehicles and the alignment of all types of heavy duty vehicles.
JOSAM is a part of Snap-on Incorporated (US based) and is marketed globally. Please read more at www.josam.se
or www.snapon-totalshopsolutions.com
Our JOSAM Heavy Duty Competence Center is in Örebro
Application
If you are interested in joining a growing company, you are welcome with your application at www.jeffersonwells.se
Please send your application containing your CV and cover letter in English.
