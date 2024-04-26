Transport System Domain Leader
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-04-26
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Such an effort brings many challenges for Research and Development, both in the short and longer terms.
Within the Research Office, we are searching for a colleague to support Scania's longer-term research activities related to sustainable Transport Systems. The focus for this research area over the coming years includes Collaborative ITS and system transitions when electrified and automated transport solutions are possible. Contributing considerations include the impact on/by policy, business models, circularity, and logistic services.
The Research Office (EMRR) is responsible for supporting the entire Research and Advanced Engineering portfolio within R&D. This includes creating, on behalf of R&D, a Research Roadmap with support from various Theme Leaders. As a Domain Leader you are responsible for delivering on the specific targets (or domains) included on the Transport Systems Research Roadmap. At its core, a Transport Systems Domain Leader is responsible for driving, and following up on, the organization's research activities to assure that the targets/domains will be met.
Responsibilities and Tasks
A Transport Systems Domain Leader is expected to;
Understand the state of the art, trends, and associated opportunities areas
Support the Theme leader in setting concrete and time-framed research domains/targets
Ensure that domains/targets are met with the help of internal or external resources
Retain an overview of ongoing (internal) activities relevant to the domains/targets
Contribute with unique competence relevant to the Transport Systems theme
Initiate relevant projects in collaboration with external partners and R&D colleagues
Support the organization with securing external funding
Build relationships with various partners (including industrial, regulatory, and academic)
Represent Scania at national and international levels
Cooperate with TRATON colleagues
Supervise students (Master's thesis and/or PhD)
To a limited extent contribute to ongoing research project work (e.g. via qualitative & quantitative methods)
Profile
You have a Master's degree or PhD in a relevant study area that gives you the capability to understand and drive change in the transport industry. You have deep knowledge related to Transport Systems with a focus on one or more of the following; logistics, Collaborative ITS, autonomous transport systems, electrified transport system, future business models, or circular/sustainable systems.
You must be able to negotiate with a broad number of stakeholders and representatives in the organization.
You have a proven record of being clear, objective, and diplomatic in your work. You can reach your set targets together with the stakeholder team based on your energy and inclusive leadership style.
You work very well with other people and you motivate others to achieve common goals efficiently.
You have the following experience:
Coordinating or leading complex systems/societal-level research projects
Securing external funding for large complex projects (e.g., via Horizon Europe)
Collaborating with academic partners, government/regulatory authorities, and industry partners.
As a person, we are looking for someone who has a good ability to cooperate, can take the initiative to advance the research roadmap, exhibits good leadership qualities, can think strategically and holistically, and has deep technical knowledge consistent with the theme. You must also be competent in both written and spoken English and Swedish (German is advantageous).
Via your previous work experience, you should have a broad understanding of transport and the transport ecosystem (in the broadest sense). Understanding Scania's development processes is also advantageous.
If this sounds interesting and you have the right profile don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible. We are interviewing continuously.
What we offer
You will get freedom with responsibility within your role. As an employee at Scania, in addition to career and development opportunities, we also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, internal and external courses, supplier visits, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car.
We also offer hybrid work opportunities where it is possible to work from home or other places when work allows, such as our co-working space Scania Sergel in central Stockholm. For Scania employees, we have a direct bus between Stockholm Central and Södertälje via Liljeholmen for fast and convenient commuting when you work at the office in Södertälje.
For more information
If you would like to know more about this role, contact:
Hiring manager, Stas Krupenia, Head of Research Office, stas.krupenia@scania.com
.
Alternatively, contact Camilla Nyquist Magnusson, Transport Systems Domain Leader, camilla.nyquist.magnusson@scania.com
, or Ulf Ceder, Transport Systems Theme Leader, ulf.ceder@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, cover letter, and diplomas.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8642946