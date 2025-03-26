Business Development Manager B2B Media Solutions (2 positions)
Overall Job Purpose:
The Business Development managers will drive commercial success and expand market presence in the Nordic region (Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden) for our AV solutions, focusing on two distinct market segments. The successful candidate will be responsible for cultivating strong relationships with key clients, driving sales, and ensuring customer satisfaction across Retail, Corporate, Hospitality (including Hotel TV, Medical equipment, and Cruise sectors) and LED solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Retail and Corporate Market
• Identify, engage, and secure meetings with key decision-makers in major Retail and Corporate clients across the Nordic countries.
• Develop and execute sales strategies to meet and exceed revenue targets in assigned markets.
• Manage the entire sales cycle from initial contact to closing deals, including proposal development and negotiation.
• Provide exceptional customer service and support to ensure client satisfaction and foster long-term relationships.
2. Hospitality and LED Solutions:
• Lead sales efforts for Hospitality solutions (Hotel TV, Medical equipment, Cruise) and general LED applications across the Nordic region.
• Conduct market analysis to identify growth opportunities and tailor solutions to meet specific client needs.
• Collaborate with internal teams to ensure seamless delivery and support of AV solutions.
• Travel extensively within Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden to meet clients, attend industry events, and support sales activities.
Key Relationships:
• Major national and Nordic Retail chains
• Key Corporate clients across various industries
• Hospitality sector stakeholders (hotels, cruise lines, medical facilities)
• Distributors, System Integrators, and other channel partners
• Internal teams including Sales, Marketing, Product Development, and Customer Service
Person Specification:
Experience
• Minimum 5 years of experience in sales or commercial roles within the AV industry, preferably as a system integrator, producer/vendor, or in a similar capacity.
• Proven track record of successfully managing and closing deals with large retail chains, corporate clients, and hospitality sectors.
• Experience working across multiple Nordic countries is highly desirable.
Skills
• Strategic Thinking and Decision Making: Ability to develop and implement strategic sales plans that align with business objectives.
• Analytical: Strong analytical skills to interpret market trends and customer data to drive informed decision-making.
• Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills to effectively engage with diverse stakeholders.
• Team Collaboration: Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and external partners to achieve common goals.
• Computer Skills: Proficiency in CRM software, Microsoft Office Suite, and other relevant sales and marketing tools.
Additional Requirements
• Fluent in English; proficiency in any Nordic language (Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Swedish) is a significant advantage.
• Strong negotiation and presentation skills.
• Self-motivated with the ability to work independently while also being a team player.
• Willingness to travel frequently across the Nordic region.
• If you are passionate about the AV industry and thrive in a dynamic, client-focused environment, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
About LG:
Step into the innovative world of LG Electronics. As a global leader in technology, LG Electronics is dedicated to creating innovative solutions for a better life. Our brand promise, 'Life's Good', embodies our commitment to ensuring a happier, better life for all.
With a rich history spanning over six decades and a global presence of more than 100 subsidiaries, we operate on a truly global scale. Since our establishment in 1958, our dedication to enhancing lives worldwide through innovative products has remained unwavering. Our business domains include Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle Components Solutions, and Business Solutions.
Our management philosophy, "Jeong-do Management," embodies our commitment to high ethical standards and transparent operations. Grounded in the principles of 'Customer-Value Creation' and 'People-Oriented Management', these values shape our corporate culture, fostering creativity, diversity, and integrity. At LG, we believe in the power of collective wisdom, fostering a collaborative work environment.
