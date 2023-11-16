Business development Manager Automation & Digital
2023-11-16
Job description
We're on the lookout for a talented individual who can sell automation products and services, with a specific focus on Automation and Digital portfolio Tetra Pak Plant Master covering processing plants and packaging lines.
Join our dynamic team as a Business Development Manager Automation & Digital Sales for North Europe. You'll get the chance to be responsible for providing expertise and sales support to account managers throughout the entire sales process, from understanding customer needs to conveying value.
Based in Lund, Sweden, (or for the right candidate, Denmark or UK can be an option), you'll have the opportunity to work with colleagues from all over Europe, belonging to the team of PSE Automation & Solutions.
This is a permanent position and traveling will be required approximately 40% of the time.
What we offer you:
Variety of exciting challenges with ample room for development and training in a truly global landscape
Great opportunities for building your own area of competence and expertise within the team
Equal opportunity employment experience that values difference and diversity
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2023-12-06. If you have questions, please contact Senior recruitment consultant Karolina Andersson on karolina.andersson@randstad.se
.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
• Develop and drive a successful proactive strategy for Automation Sales in North Europe.
• Drive Automation & Digital business development activities, contact prospects, and increase awareness and knowledge sharing in the sales community.
• Nurse and develop Key Account customers within North Europe
• Participate in sales meetings with customers, demonstrating the value of Tetra Pak PlantMaster portfolio.
• Support North Europe Project Center during pre-projects for advanced MES solutions based on Tetra Pak PlantMaster portfolio.
• Drive sales with standalone automation solutions and cooperate with Services Sales Managers to drive Automation upgrades.
• Develop supplier relations for our Automation platforms - primarily Siemens, Rockwell and Aveva.
Qualifications
To thrive and be successful in this role, we see that you bring the following knowledge and experience with you:
A minimum of a BSc degree in e.g. IT & Automation systems, Industrial engineering or equivalent knowledge
A minimum of 3 years of sales experience in the industrial automation sector
Extensive knowledge in Siemens, Rockwell and Aveva automation and digital products
Good technical knowledge in MES software implementation and solution design in manufacturing
Proven expertise in automation platforms and IT/OT system design
Great ability to explain complex technical information to people with varying technical skills
Experience in stakeholder management
Fluent in English
Driver's license
We will see it as a merit if you also bring experience in portfolio management, business development, consulting services and/or new digital business models. As well as if you have direct field experience in implementing automation and digital solutions as an Automation engineer. If you have and MBA or other business-related degree, this is also seen as a plus. Knowledge in manufacturing and experience in different automation control systems would be other merits as well as experience from the food and beverage industry.
We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a deep understanding of customer satisfaction and a strong commitment to Health & Safety. As a team player, you possess excellent communication and presentation skills and can thrive in a deadline-driven environment. You are passionate about learning and developing your skills and are comfortable working remotely in a virtual team. In your profession you are sociable, open and visible which results in being a true relationship builder with a great drive in all you do.
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06
