Business Development Manager
2024-04-12
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Are you passionate about Sales Support and intrigued by the opportunity to play a vital role in the continued success of Tetra Pak homogenizers? Do you have the enthusiasm to drive business development and are your up for the challenge to make a great team even better?
Tetra Pak works with the biggest customers in the food processing industry and has a very strong reputation to build on. Tetra Pak is accelerating ambitions and the homogenizer business is key in driving profitable growth for the company and a vital part of the Tetra Pak Processing Solutions strategy. You will be working with a world leading product, in a very strong team and with networks around the globe. We are on an exciting journey with a lot of growth opportunities around the corner.
We are looking for a driven Business Development Manager, who will be part of a team within Business Stream Key Components, responsible for supporting global homogenizer sales in close collaboration with Tetra Pak Markets. You will be in the driving seat having great opportunities to influence the role yourself according to specific expertise and experience. In this role you will have ample possibilities to grow your network and great career development opportunities.
The position is permanent and you will report to the Manager of the homogenizer team. You will be based in Lund, Sweden, but you will work in a global arena. This role requires travelling about 10% of the time.
What you will do
As Business Development Manager - Homogenizers, you will:
Be responsible for supporting global homogenizer sales in close collaboration with Tetra Pak Markets
Follow up on opportunity management and sales performance
Be the liaison between the central Business Stream and regional/local counter parts offering support with configuration optimization, order clarification and product knowledge as well as training and marketing
Support business development by identifying growth opportunities and capturing customer needs and requirements
Be responsible for developing our sales tools improving sales opportunity management, forecasting and pricing tools
We believe you have
A University degree in engineering, marketing or equivalent
At least 5 years of experience in a Sales, Sales Support or Business Development role
A commercial profile with a strong technical understanding
While not mandatory, experience in dairy or liquid food processing and/or Homogenizers are considered advantageous
Digital transformation skills are considered valuable
A very good command of English, both written and spoken
Other language skills are considered as a merit
We believe that you are a highly service minded and customer centric person with a passionate drive to add value to the team and the business. You possess strong communication skills combined with an open and positive attitude, making it easy for you to collaborate with people at different levels and with different background. You have a self-starting approach and the ability to take initiatives comes natural to you. Demonstrating a strong drive for results and an ability to understand and convey customer needs into business opportunities, you will be able to play a vital role in identifying and driving homogenizer business development initiatives.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-04-28
To know more about the position Petter Berg at +46 46 36 1419
Questions about your application contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
