Business Development Manager
2024-03-04
About us
Are you a customer obsessed business developer who constantly thinks about the next best step for your customers' success? Do you have great interpersonal skills and enjoy meeting new people in different roles and with different backgrounds? Do you feel energized working in dynamic industries where the business dynamics are constantly changing? Then you might be the Business Development Manager we are looking for.
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and power solutions to a supplier of complete and sustainable electrified transport solutions. An important part of this journey is to better understand the ecosystem around BEV and develop solutions that lower the threshold for our customers to join the BEV journey with us. We see that most of our customer's uncertainty to commit to BEV derives from uncertainty in the ecosystem around the actual vehicle.
What to expect
You will join a group of real team players with various and strong professional backgrounds. Our common denominator is to drive sustainable transport forward by enabling BEV sales through developing additional needed solutions.
Scania has made an important strategic decision to widen its offer into the energy market for public charging. Scania has developed and recently launched its own solution for BEV customers to find, access, book and pay for public charging - all fully integrated into Scania's digital eco-system. This means that Scania has its own technical solution but also sets the pricing to the end BEV customers when charging publicly throughout Europe. The solution is probably the first on the market adapted specifically for heavy duty vehicles and is developed as a lever for Scania dealers to sell BEVs.
You will be part of a strong team lead by the Head of Charging Access who will also support you. As the Charging Access Business Development Manager you will also be deeply involved in further developing the external positioning of Scania Charging access as well as the surrounding overall public charging proposition. In that role you will support the Head of Charging Access to define the strategic roadmap of the product.
Also, you will be responsible to oversee the full quality and performance of the operations, ensuring that customer feedback and demands will be quickly steered into the development process. In addition, you are going to ensure smooth operations of customer support at all levels, tracking of common problems, documentation to support staff and feedback collection. You continuously update and train customer support agents according to product development. The focus will be to manage and resolve incidents of selected key topics guaranteeing high level of satisfaction and alignment with other internal and external stakeholders.
Together with colleagues from business development, service design, research & development teams you will be setting the standard for Scania's e-Mobility business going forward.
Are you an analytical individual, have an exceptional business mindset with the ability to turn insights into commercial success - Then this may be the ideal opportunity for you!
Your profile
We are looking for someone who easily connects with other people, has great communication skills (verbal, in writing and in PowerPoint) and is a real team player. You have an analytical mindset and a data driven approach to problem solving. Ideally you have been working within a sales and/or marketing analytics function in the past.
You thrive from engagement in different business development activities to ensure Scania's charging service offer becomes attractive and stands out in the market. You are self-going and have good business understanding. Ideally you have experience in the charging and / or the truck industry.
We also believe that you have a strong personal drive and commitment with a solution-oriented mindset. You have the personality and skill set to convey your message across all parts of the organization. No task is too small or too large.
Requirements
• 4 years of relevant work experience
Track record from sales, business development and/or customer interaction activities
Excellent ability to work in a structured way with high quality output
Strong MS Office skills and particularly in PowerPoint
Preferably good understanding of long haulage operations and customer needs
Mindset to constantly strive to improve your skills and learn more about the EV market
Preferably some understanding of the e-mobility ecosystem for heavy duty vehicles, buses and/or personal cars including customer needs/requirements and the competitive landscape
Preferably understanding of the public charging market and its key players
Likely a Master degree in Engineering, Business or similar
Excellent verbal and writing skills in English
The location
Scania headquarter is located less than 40 km south of Stockholm city. It is easily accessible by regional train, commuter train, bus or car. Scania's own bus line, Scania Job Express, goes from Stockholm city directly to Scania in Sodertalje. A flexible work environment with the possibility to work at least part-time from home. You will also have access to the Scania Sergel office located in central Stockholm where many colleagues in the team also spend much of their time.
What's in it for you
We offer you a fun, interesting, challenging, and developing journey together with engaged colleagues within Sales & Marketing. The work environment is international and your colleagues and stakeholders are representing different nationalities and companies. In this exciting and dynamic surrounding, you can influence the future business landscape within the TRATON organization.
Timeline and process
Kindly apply as soon as possible with CV and cover letter latest by 18 March. The interviews will be held continuously. A background check might be conducted for this position
We are really looking forward to your application!
For more information
Questions regarding the position please contact Carl-Adam Wåhlstedt: carl-adam.wahlstedt@scania.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Gabriela Gunnarsson: gabriela.gunnarsson@scania.com Så ansöker du
