Business Development Manager - Defence Industry
2025-03-21
Are you ready to drive innovation in the defence industry? Our client, a pioneering company in material technology, is looking for a Business Development Manager to lead and expand its presence in the sector. This is a unique opportunity to join a cutting-edge organization and introduce groundbreaking solutions to clients within the defence industry.
About the role
In this role, you will have full commercial and result responsibility for a new business unit within our client's company, leading the development and execution of strategies to expand their presence in the defence sector. You will identify new business opportunities, establish key partnerships, and build a strong client base that can benefit from advanced material solutions. Your ability to network, engage with stakeholders, and translate technical innovations into valuable business opportunities will be critical to your success.
A significant part of your work will involve market exploration, understanding the specific needs of the defence industry, and positioning our client as a trusted partner in material innovation. You will be actively meeting with clients, attending industry events, and maintaining close communication with internal teams to ensure that solutions align with market demands. From negotiations and contract discussions to presenting unique technological advancements, you will play a key role in strengthening the company's presence in the defence sector.
The position offers flexibility to be based anywhere in Sweden, though travel will be required to meet clients and partners. Fluency in both Swedish and English is a must, as you will be working with both domestic and international stakeholders.
Who you are
We are looking for someone with a strong background in the defence industry, either through direct experience in the sector or from serving in the Armed Forces. You have an entrepreneurial mindset and a proven ability to identify and develop new business opportunities. Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, will be essential as you will be engaging with high-level stakeholders, negotiating deals, and representing our client at industry events.
You are a strategic thinker with a deep understanding of market dynamics and a natural talent for building lasting relationships. Adaptability and the ability to thrive in a fast-moving environment are key, as is the willingness to travel. A degree in business, engineering, or a related field is preferred.
About our client
Our client is a Sweden-based material technology company specializing in novel materials for sustainable industrial use. With a strong focus on innovation, they have quickly become a leader in advanced material applications, driving progress in electrification, thermal management, and lightweight materials. Their patented technologies enable groundbreaking advancements across multiple industries, including defence.
With a diverse and talented team of professionals, they are committed to revolutionizing how materials are developed and applied. As a Business Development Manager in the defence sector, you will be a key driver in bringing pioneering solutions to clients who need them most.
Contact
This recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Svensk Försvarskompetens. For more information about the role, please contact Clemens Döring at Clemens.doring@forsvarskompetens.se
