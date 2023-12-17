Business Development Executive & Scrapyard supervisor
2023-12-17
, Nora
, Örebro
, Ljusnarsberg
, Skinnskatteberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Metal Recycling AB i Lindesberg
Are you a versatile professional with a passion for business development and hands-on experience in scrapyard operations? We have the perfect opportunity for you! Join our leading Metal Scrap Company in Sweden in a dual role as a Business Development Executive and Scrapyard supervisor.
Diverse Responsibilities: Balance the excitement of business development with the hands-on experience of operating scrapyard cranes.
Career Growth: Expand your skill set and advance your career by contributing to both strategic business initiatives and operational excellence.
Innovative Environment: Be part of a forward-thinking company that values innovation across various aspects of the metal scrap industry.
Competitive Package: Enjoy a competitive compensation package that recognizes and rewards your dual expertise.
Key Responsibilities:
As Business Development Executive and Scrap yard supervisor:
Conduct market research to identify new business opportunities and partnerships.
Develop and implement effective business strategies to drive growth.
Achieve and exceed sales targets to maximize revenue.
Negotiate and manage contracts to ensure favourable terms.
Safely operate scrapyard cranes to handle and process metal materials.
Load and unload scrap materials from trucks, sorting and organizing materials within the yard.
Conduct routine inspections and ensure proper maintenance of crane equipment.
Adhere to safety protocols and guidelines for a secure working environment.
Qualifications:
For Business Development Executive and Scrap yard supervisor:
Proven experience in business development, preferably in the metal scrap industry in Asian markets.
Strong communication and negotiation skills.
Masters's degree in business, marketing, or related field.
Previous experience as a crane operator, especially in a scrapyard or recycling environment.
Demonstrated commitment to safety protocols and practices.
How to Apply:
If you're ready to take on this exciting dual role, showcasing your business development acumen and crane operation skills, send your resume and certifications to info@nordicmetalrecycling.com
.
Application Deadline: 2023-12-31
Application Deadline: 2023-12-31

Elevate your career by embracing this unique opportunity to contribute to strategic growth and operational excellence in the metal scrap industry. Apply now and be part of a team shaping the future of recycling!
