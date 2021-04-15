Business Developer European markets - Plejd AB - Kontorsjobb i Mölndal
Business Developer European markets
Plejd AB / Kontorsjobb / Mölndal
2021-04-15

Plejd is a fast-growing Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation.

We are looking for a business developer that will focus on growing our international markets in Europe. The position is located in our Mölndal, Sweden office and includes travel internationally, mostly within Europe. You will be a part of the Internationalization team and you will have a wide role that includes responsibilities like:

* Strategy development and implementation of market entry plans
* Hands-on market entry activities including set up operations
* Set up sales channels and visit customers (electricians and wholesalers)
* Market data collection and analysis
* Participate in product development projects
* Act as the link between our new markets and the rest of the Plejd organization.

We are looking for someone who has/is:

* 5+ years of experience working with international sales or business development
* BSc or MSc in business administration, engineering, or similar field
* Experience working in the electrical products industry or working with electrical wholesalers/distributors
* Project management skills
* Able to work independently
* Fluent in English
* Able to travel frequently (>50% of your time)

Also beneficial:

* Fluency in other European languages in speech and writing
* Electrician/installer background
* Business intelligence or analyst experience

If this seems like the kind of environment you would like to work in, get in touch! Please apply via https://jobb.plejd.com (https://jobb.plejd.com/)

Plejd AB is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails.

