Business Developer European markets - Plejd AB - Kontorsjobb i Mölndal

Plejd AB / Kontorsjobb / Mölndal2021-04-15Plejd is a fast-growing Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation.We are looking for a business developer that will focus on growing our international markets in Europe. The position is located in our Mölndal, Sweden office and includes travel internationally, mostly within Europe. You will be a part of the Internationalization team and you will have a wide role that includes responsibilities like:Strategy development and implementation of market entry plansHands-on market entry activities including set up operationsSet up sales channels and visit customers (electricians and wholesalers)Market data collection and analysisParticipate in product development projectsAct as the link between our new markets and the rest of the Plejd organization.We are looking for someone who has/is:5+ years of experience working with international sales or business developmentBSc or MSc in business administration, engineering, or similar fieldExperience working in the electrical products industry or working with electrical wholesalers/distributorsProject management skillsAble to work independentlyFluent in EnglishAble to travel frequently (>50% of your time)Also beneficial:Fluency in other European languages in speech and writingElectrician/installer backgroundBusiness intelligence or analyst experienceIf this seems like the kind of environment you would like to work in, get in touch! Please apply via https://jobb.plejd.com Plejd AB is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-15Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-02Plejd AB5693309