Business Developer CLC North - EIT Manufacturing North AB

EIT Manufacturing North AB / Kontorsjobb / Göteborg2021-07-03EIT Innovation Communities are designed as pan-European partnerships that bring together business, research centres and universities with the aim to tackle major societal challenges in areas with high innovation potential. To find out more, please visit www.eit.europa.eu The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) recently launched the building of the Innovation Community Manufacturing. EIT Manufacturing's mission is to bring European manufacturing actors together in innovation ecosystems that add unique value to European products, processes, services - and inspire the creation of globally competitive and sustainable manufacturing. www.eitmanufacturing.eu About the positionThe "Busines Creation Business Developer, in CLC North" activity covers following countries: Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and UK.The "Busines Creation Business Developer, in CLC North" is in charge of developing the BC pillar business in the local ecosystem, working hand in hand with multiple stakeholders. The key targets of her/his actions are SMEs, intermediate companies, and Corporates.She/he enables the companies in Manufacturing community to develop and grow across Europe, by leveraging the full capabilities of business creation pillar - Business Creation Managers, Experts, Technical Experts, Investors in his CLC and in cooperation with other CLCs. She / He builds and strengthens the bridge between startups and the SMEs/Intermediate/Corporates.Her / His objectives is to deliver results on both financial and nonfinancial aspects.The "Busines Creation Business Developer, in CLC North" reports in a matrix organization to the Pillar and CLC Directors.Key Accountabilities:1- Prospection and acquisition of SMEs / Intermediate Companies / CorporatesHer / His objective is to build a portfolio of SMEs, intermediate companies, and Corporates in Manufacturing across Europe which are customers and/or partners of Business Creation pillar. She / he must:prospect the ecosystem to identify the most promising companies aligned with EIT Manufacturing mission, strategy, and value propositionwork with those companies to understand their needs, decision making process, and operational modalitiessupport the intaking of those companies into EIT Manufacturing portfolio2- Engagement with startupsThe business Developer will engage with startups tosupport startups in their activity of business definition and executionconnect startups to potential customers, enabling those startups to grow commercially.3- Delivery of services to startups, SMEs, Intermediates and CorporatesThe Business Developer will deliver to Business Creation customers/partners following services:QualificationsMaster's Degree (or equivalent) or MBA with majors in: entrepreneurship, business managementBusiness experience in following countries is a key differentiating factor: Finland, Denmark, and UKKnowledge of Manufacturing vertical is highly recommendedFluent in English and Swedish. Other European languages will be considered as a plusSkills: Capacity tounderstand the public- private partnerships environmentdevelop business for both startups and established companiesnegotiate, win deals, and generate commercial revenuesbuild long term relationships with a diversity of stakeholderswork in a team, with strong cooperation and results oriented mindset.activate high level of autonomy and interpersonal skillsExperience:At leas 5 years of demonstrated successful experience in Business Development rolesAt least 7 years of professional experience, preferably in established companies (not startups)Significant exposure to innovation ecosystem (Startups, Technology Transfer offices, etc.) in previous rolesInternational and multidimensional environments work experienceSignificant experience in transversal role, interacting with people from multiple backgroundsExperience with EU-funded projects or Public financing institutions is a plus.What we offerA full-time and unlimited duration employment contract under Swedish labour lawStart-up / entrepreneurship mindset: low hierarchies, autonomy, initiativesFamiliar atmosphere within a dynamic team at modern and well-located office facilitiesMaking impact in Europe, on both financial and societal sustainability (jobs creation, transition to greener planet, diversity in companies)Our working language is EnglishLocationThe role location will be at EIT Manufacturing in Gothenburg (Sweden). The role location will be at EIT Manufacturing in Gothenburg (Sweden). Frequent travel in Europe should be expected.Equal opportunitiesEIT Manufacturing values diversity and applies policies of equal opportunities. We welcome applications without discrimination, on any grounds. Candidates considering their interests having been prejudiced by a decision in a selection process may request a review of, or launch an appeal against, the decision adversely affecting them.