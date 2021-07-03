Business Developer CLC North - EIT Manufacturing North AB - Kontorsjobb i Göteborg
Business Developer CLC North
EIT Manufacturing North AB / Kontorsjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-03
EIT Innovation Communities are designed as pan-European partnerships that bring together business, research centres and universities with the aim to tackle major societal challenges in areas with high innovation potential. To find out more, please visit www.eit.europa.eu
The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) recently launched the building of the Innovation Community Manufacturing. EIT Manufacturing's mission is to bring European manufacturing actors together in innovation ecosystems that add unique value to European products, processes, services - and inspire the creation of globally competitive and sustainable manufacturing. www.eitmanufacturing.eu
About the position
The "Busines Creation Business Developer, in CLC North" activity covers following countries: Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and UK.
The "Busines Creation Business Developer, in CLC North" is in charge of developing the BC pillar business in the local ecosystem, working hand in hand with multiple stakeholders. The key targets of her/his actions are SMEs, intermediate companies, and Corporates.
She/he enables the companies in Manufacturing community to develop and grow across Europe, by leveraging the full capabilities of business creation pillar - Business Creation Managers, Experts, Technical Experts, Investors in his CLC and in cooperation with other CLCs. She / He builds and strengthens the bridge between startups and the SMEs/Intermediate/Corporates.
Her / His objectives is to deliver results on both financial and nonfinancial aspects.
The "Busines Creation Business Developer, in CLC North" reports in a matrix organization to the Pillar and CLC Directors.
Key Accountabilities:
1- Prospection and acquisition of SMEs / Intermediate Companies / Corporates
Her / His objective is to build a portfolio of SMEs, intermediate companies, and Corporates in Manufacturing across Europe which are customers and/or partners of Business Creation pillar. She / he must:
prospect the ecosystem to identify the most promising companies aligned with EIT Manufacturing mission, strategy, and value proposition
work with those companies to understand their needs, decision making process, and operational modalities
support the intaking of those companies into EIT Manufacturing portfolio
2- Engagement with startups
The business Developer will engage with startups to
support startups in their activity of business definition and execution
connect startups to potential customers, enabling those startups to grow commercially.
3- Delivery of services to startups, SMEs, Intermediates and Corporates
The Business Developer will deliver to Business Creation customers/partners following services:
Qualifications
Master's Degree (or equivalent) or MBA with majors in: entrepreneurship, business management
Business experience in following countries is a key differentiating factor: Finland, Denmark, and UK
Knowledge of Manufacturing vertical is highly recommended
Fluent in English and Swedish. Other European languages will be considered as a plus
Skills: Capacity to
understand the public- private partnerships environment
develop business for both startups and established companies
negotiate, win deals, and generate commercial revenues
build long term relationships with a diversity of stakeholders
work in a team, with strong cooperation and results oriented mindset.
activate high level of autonomy and interpersonal skills
Experience:
At leas 5 years of demonstrated successful experience in Business Development roles
At least 7 years of professional experience, preferably in established companies (not startups)
Significant exposure to innovation ecosystem (Startups, Technology Transfer offices, etc.) in previous roles
International and multidimensional environments work experience
Significant experience in transversal role, interacting with people from multiple backgrounds
Experience with EU-funded projects or Public financing institutions is a plus.
What we offer
A full-time and unlimited duration employment contract under Swedish labour law
Start-up / entrepreneurship mindset: low hierarchies, autonomy, initiatives
Familiar atmosphere within a dynamic team at modern and well-located office facilities
Making impact in Europe, on both financial and societal sustainability (jobs creation, transition to greener planet, diversity in companies)
Our working language is English
Location
The role location will be at EIT Manufacturing in Gothenburg (Sweden). Frequent travel in Europe should be expected.
Equal opportunities
EIT Manufacturing values diversity and applies policies of equal opportunities. We welcome applications without discrimination, on any grounds. Candidates considering their interests having been prejudiced by a decision in a selection process may request a review of, or launch an appeal against, the decision adversely affecting them.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-03
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-15
Adress
EIT Manufacturing North AB
Forskningsgången 6
41756 Göteborg
Jobbnummer
5845206
