Business Developer - Stratiteq Sweden AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm

Stratiteq Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm2021-04-14WHY CHOOSE STRATITEQAt Stratiteq you will meet a bunch of passionate and creative people with high skills to learn from. You will work together with your colleagues engaged with our clients. We believe that if we stay curious about our craftsmanship we will continue to learn and be passionate.At Stratiteq we take pride in what we do, and we want to truly make a difference for our clients. Therefore, we choose projects that makes an impact, both for our clients and for the society.WE CARE ABOUT YOUOur employees are the glue to our culture and simply the stars of the show. It is important to us that you are happy and well, which is why we have a benefit package that is focused on your personal development and your wellbeing - in short: on you! Examples of this could be your personal yearly competence budget, your friendly work-life balance policy or why not the extensive health check-up. It goes without saying that we care for diversity and equality. At Stratiteq we simply want to be as proud of the people we grow as we are of the company we grow.THIS IS THE JOBAs a Business Developer, you are a key player when it comes to our future clients in the Stockholm area. This means that you are the one making sure that we are reaching the right clients and that you have the right expertise to initiate long lasting collaboration, helping our clients to become data driven. We believe in team effort and you are surrounded by a team of highly experienced professionals with a shared passion for business solutions and tech. Your focus is to process new clients, to identify needs for long lasting collaboration and a strategic partnership. Being a key person within our business also means that you have full responsibility for taking care of the client from the beginning and onwards. You must earn trust, have a true understanding of the client's needs and an innovative mind when it comes to discussing workable solutions.YOUR WAY TO BEWe are on a journey where we strive to be thought leaders, are you ready to join?To succeed as a Business Developer at Stratiteq, continuous learning is crucial. At Stratiteq we learn from each other and share experiences from different projects. For instance, via brown bag sessions, internal conferences, or external trainings. We work closely together, and we take pride in the team effort and cheer for each other.One of the most important qualities we are looking for is passion as we believe that if you have passion for your craft, you can learn the skills. However, in this case we believe that it is important that you have experience from a similar role and have the passion and drive to pursue new clients. Make them feel special in the sense that you always have them on top of mind. You also need to have a consisting network within manufacturing, public transport, or professional services to have a fair chance to truly succeed. We believe that in the future you will have the ability to travel both to our office in Wallingatan and to our clients' offices in the Stockholm region.Good knowledge within the Swedish language and experience from a consultancy company, is also required.WHAT WE DOStratiteq helps companies and organizations become sustainable data-driven businesses. We do this through delivery of technology and strategy implementation, for smart decision-making. Our focus is manufacturing industries, public transport, and service companies. We use leading technologies such as Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, Qlik, Power BI and Tableau.CONTACT USWe process the applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so do not wait to apply.If you have questions or care for more information, don't be a stranger! Our Talent Acquisition Specialist Josefine is happy to help you.Josefine Tallroth0732- 57 40 60Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-14Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-17Stratiteq Sweden AB5692446