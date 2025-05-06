Business Developer
2025-05-06
Are you looking for an opportunity to develop your system development skills while broaden your understanding of the financial industry?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Develop and manage Swedbank's cost allocation system
Work together with other developers in an agile team to improve the system
In collaborate with colleagues, broaden your knowledge about the workings of the financial industry
What is needed in this role: A bachelor's or master's degree or equivalent in a technical field related to system development.
A solid interest in Finance and IT in general.
Fluency in English and preferably in Swedish.
Programming skills.
Perform data analysis.
Create and deploy SQL queries, macros, and views for database applications using SQL tools.
Demonstrated Agile mindset: flexible, adaptive, and collaborative.
Demonstrate communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...become part of a team with a clear and common ambition to improve the steering of the bank. We try to be quick to understand and react to business and market developments, with the ambition is to keep time to market short and to deliver valuable improvements with a minimum of overhead and administration. Within a cooperative, supportive, and agile environment you are inspired to take own initiatives and to get things done." Johan Sjömark, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 25.05.2025. Location: Stockholm HQ
Recruiting manager: Johan Sjömark +46 730 391 333
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25
Johan Sjömark johan.sjomark@swedbank.com Jobbnummer
9323221