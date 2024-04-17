Business Developer
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Business Developer responsible for the Product Development Process
A Process is only as good as it is perceived to be by those whom it is intended for. You would have a direct impact on keeping it current, relatable, and relevant as we continuously calibrate it to be better and better as a tool for all who depend on it. To be able to succeed, we focus on a holistic and global perspective, to keep it transparent and easy to navigate. This is where we need You!
This is us
We are a new department with a big responsibility, to ensure the Scania PDP is reliable and available for all of our colleagues, as we are also driving the evolvement journey towards the common PDP for TRATON. Together we support each other in large and small, utilizing our different backgrounds and experiences to build knowledge continuously. We are each other's work environment and laugh together, and navigate our way forward together.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
Your task will be to calmly, clearly, and effectively ensure that the muscles of the PD Process are working together in the same sport, according to the same rules but utilizing each player's strengths and skills. We are looking for a candidate who has worked on an operational level within any area of the PD process and understands how crucial it is as a daily reference tool, and who has strong communication and leadership skills.
Your main tasks will therefore be to..
Be part of a new department focusing as a team on the Product Development Process of Scania, as well as its evolvement for TRATON and our future.
Be the overarching contact the person at the centre of our way of working. Responsible for the Scania PD Process overview, context, and relation to Scania Way and as one of our 4 Core processes.
Manage and maintain the governance and communication channels connected to our PD Process, with stakeholders and participants from all areas of Scania on operational as well as executive levels.
Ensure that the status and new decisions are clear, communicated, and transparent for your colleagues.
Your profile
To succeed in this role you need to be confident to challenge yourself, your colleagues, and the cross functions to secure a successful delivery and confirm our common commitment towards our goals. You are someone who has experience in change management and thrives when utilizing great communication and leadership skills.
You enjoy exploring new perspectives and turning them into concrete actions while keeping the speed up, with a clear focus on the existing processes and the clarity of communication. You should therefore be comfortable communicating on all corporate levels, conducting management meetings, and presenting complex issues in front of others. You are great at reading the room and identifying blocking points through discussions, enabling the specifics to progress step by step. You enjoy the challenges of a diverse collaboration where we use the strengths throughout TRATON with our various approaches.
You should also have relevant education from the University and be fluent in English. If you are fluent in Swedish as well, it's a merit. If you have experience with the Scania PD Process and have been working within or directly connected with the TRATON group, it's highly meriting.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Karin Dahlström (Head of PD Management, EYP), at +46855383226.
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-05-01. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
