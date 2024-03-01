Business Developer
2024-03-01
We are seeking a talented and versatile consultant to take on the role of Business Developer, responsible for driving growth and operational efficiency in one of customers businesses at venture capital company. This unique position requires a strategic thinker with a passion for both business development and start-up landscape.
Position Overview:
As the Business Developer with us you will be at the forefront of shaping the future of our business. Your primary focus will be on driving growth, optimizing day-to-day operations, streamlining processes, managing administration, overseeing finance aspects, and ensuring a strong social media presence for brand growth.
Responsibilities:
Business Development:
Identify and pursue new business opportunities
Develop and implement strategic plans to drive growth and expand our customer base
Foster partnerships and collaborations to enhance our market presence
Operational Optimization:
Streamline day-to-day operations in intersection within intersection of retail, restaurant and IT sectors, ensuring efficiency and excellence.
Identify and implement process improvements to enhance overall productivity.
Administration and Finance:
Oversee administrative tasks to ensure smooth business operations.
Manage financial transactions, including budgeting and financial reporting.
Social Media Presence and Brand Growth:
Develop and execute social media strategies to enhance brand visibility.
Monitor and respond to online interactions, reviews, and feedback.
Collaborate with the marketing team to create engaging content.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in business development.
Strong understanding of operational optimization and process improvement.
Knowledge of financial principles, budgeting, and cost control.
Proficiency in using relevant software and IT tools.
Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.
