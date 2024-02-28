Business Developer
At this test and measurement technology company they offer versatile, easy- to-use equipment and data acquisition solutions that you can use for all your testing needs. The tests and measurement solution are suitable for testing research and development, quality control, monitoring and production processes.
Technical Sales Engineer
They are looking for a creative and results-driven sales engineer who can manage, develop and technically support our customers in Norway.
As a technical sales engineer, you will have a key position to develop the Norwegian market and work closely with the existing and new customers primarily test engineers in research and development departments. You will be the key point of contact for customers and provide both pre- and post-sales support. You will be working closely with the office in Sweden and Slovenia but also with colleges from other countries as well.
The candidate should be a technical self-motivated person who enjoys to take the lead in finding new customer and markets as well as maintaining the relations with present customer base.
The position is a permanent full-time employment. Stationing location is flexible but the candidate needs to live in Norway and to speak Norwegian fluently.
Essential Functions/Responsibilities
Grow sales and customer base in Norway
Conduct technical sales calls to old and new customer
Hold product presentations, host/attend web-based seminars and trade shows
Self-sufficiently identify and develop customer base and project opportunities
Register and follow-up sales leads, projects and customer visit
Prepare quotations and work with CRM
Ability to work independently and to succeed in this role we see that this person needs to be pro-active and have preferably work with business development before.
Personal skills / Qualifications
Strongcustomerserviceorientation
A proven track record of sales excellence and revenue growth.
Relevant industry experience within Norway
Good communication, negotiation and interpersonal skills
Good IT knowledge (Word, Excel®, PowerPoint®, CRM)
Positive attitude with a yes, we can attitude
Willing and able to travel for customer visits about 40-50% of the time.
