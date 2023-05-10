Business Developer
2023-05-10
Business Developer - Contract Operations
Volvo Cars is on an ambitious journey to redefine the customer experience related to car usage and ownership. Combining digital technologies and innovative services, we are committed to offer the most personal solutions in mobility. While Volvo Cars is pushing the boundaries within electrification, design, safety leadership, sustainability and more - some of the most exciting action is happening in the area of online sales.
We are building up Volvo Cars online sales capabilities and driving the shift towards direct consumer sales. Our aim is clear - to provide customers with modern, flexible and hassle-free ways to own a car, whether through a Care by Volvo subscription, lease, loan or cash. By that, shaping the future of the automotive industry.
Contract Operations team - let's introduce ourselves
You will be part of the Contract Operations team, which is a unit within Mobility & Financial Services. The team focuses on improving contract operations and setting up the foundations for the Customer Contract & Transactions and Partner Transactions phases of the customer and partner journey.
You will be joining a team of enthusiastic customer focused colleagues who thrive in a changing environment constantly looking for new ways of doing things!
Your focus will be to improve operations, seek new business opportunities as well as prepare for new launches of markets and products. Eventually you will have the opportunity to recruit other Business Developers, build a great team and lead it!
What you'll do
As a Business Developer in the Contract Operations team you will gather, analyze and drive changes within the Mobility & Financial Services function. Your primary focus will be to improve and develop solutions for the customer and partner journey. You will work with digital projects, translate business requirements to enable new market launches, and enhance efficiency where we are live with our products. In this role you will report to the Head of Contract Operations.
What you'll bring
You have solid experience in business analysis or related field working with a direct consumer online journey. You are structured and always looking for ways to improve the customer and partner journey. Collaboration is your bread and butter and you can build long-lasting relationships to improve ways of working and removing obstacles.
Experience within the automotive industry as well as leading process improvement projects is a merit. It's also a bonus if you are tech proficient and familiar with tools such as SAP S4, Salesforce, Azure DevOps, Miles or equivalent. Lastly, we expect you to be fluent in English, verbal and written.
Who are you?
We are looking for people with ideas and aspiations! We need problem solvers and initiative takers enjoying a fast-paced international working environment. You will play an important role in taking Volvo Cars to the next level - thus, you should desire to go above and beyond to deliver and grow as an individual. At Volvo we embrace change, and you like to challenge the status quo and be persistent in doing so.
Most of all, you share our values and our goals. Your positive mindset and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all of us! Location: Stockholm or Gothenburg, Sweden.
Want to know more? We hope so
Does this sound like your next step? Kindly apply for this position through our jobs portal, enclosing your CV in English by no later than 10th of May 2023. We will not accept applications via email. Please note that selections will be running continuously so don't delay with your application.
For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Sara Lindell, Contract Operations Manager, at sara.lindell@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Luis Quintana at luis.quintana@volvocars.com
.
Welcome with your application!
Volvo Cars - Driving change together Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment.Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
