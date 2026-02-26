Business Developer - Recommerce C2C
2026-02-26
This is a six-month fixed-term contract, with good prospects for extension or conversion to a permanent position.
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELLYou? You are a driven Business Developer with sharp analytical abilities and strong presentation skills, motivated to continuously learn and develop.
Role? Drive growth across the product organization by translating data and insights into clear priorities and actionable business cases. Partnering closely with the Product Director and PMs, you will support leadership communication, facilitate workshops, and create alignment across teams and management.
Company? Vend, home of FINN, Blocket, DBA, Tori, Bilbasen & Oikotie, where millions of people across the Nordics connect to find what they need, whether it's a way to move, a job, a home, a way to move, or a fresh start.Location? Join us in our modern and central Oslo or Stockholm office with the flexibility to work remotely 2-3 days a week: your choice, your balance.Why us? This is your chance to make a real impact on the growth journey for Recommerce in the Nordics by identifying high-value opportunities and personal growth in a high-paced, high-competency working environment. There is a possible opportunity for extension or a permanent position.Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!WHO ARE YOU?
- You take a structured and data-driven approach to problem-solving, turning insights into clear recommendations and actionable plans.
- You work independently and take ownership, while also collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams.
- You communicate clearly and confidently, and are comfortable presenting analyses and business cases to stakeholders.
- You thrive in a high-paced working environment
Preferred experience:
- 2+ years of experience as a business developer or similar role
- Background from consulting is a plus
- Strong analytical grounding, you are comfortable with tools like Amplitude and Tableau
- Demonstrated skills in creating presentations in Google Slides or similar tools
- You can work independently, but also have strong collaboration skills
- Excellent written and spoken English
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?As a Business Developer, you will play a key role in driving strategic and commercial initiatives across the product organization. The role offers varied responsibilities and significant exposure to both operational and strategic work.
You will identify and analyze growth opportunities across products, markets, and partnerships, turning insights into structured business cases that form the foundation for prioritization and decision-making. You will present recommendations and cases in various forums, contributing to informed and aligned decisions at different levels of the organization.
You will work closely with the Product Director, supporting the preparation of presentations for Management teams, All-hands meetings, and the Board. In addition, you will support the product organization operationally by helping structure agendas and follow-ups for PM and UX teams.
The role also includes preparing and facilitating workshops together with the Product Director, ensuring strong alignment, engagement, and progress across teams.
This position is ideal for someone who thrives in a varied role at the intersection of strategy, analysis, and execution.
Turn Challenges into Opportunities!This role is not just about delivering what is requested, but it's about ensuring real value. We don't implement solutions, but we prioritize what truly supports the mission and drives long-term impact. As a Business Developer, you are confident and willing to challenge existing ways of working, question stakeholders' requests, and push back when necessary. You are outgoing, proactive, and skilled at building networks, ensuring the right conversations and actions happen at the right time.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
The latest date to apply is March 15th, but we encourage you to apply as soon as possible - we'll review applications continuously! We're looking forward to hearing from you.Cecilia Bergerståhl, Senior TA Partner, is happy to provide information together with Jarle Aanestad, Product Director, about the daily work and answer any questions you may have!Want to get a feel for our culture and what drives us? Take a peek behind the scenes at our Career Page!
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Ersättning
