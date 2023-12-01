Business Developer - Car Service Business
2023-12-01
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Car Service Business has a purpose to enable hassle free car ownership and create customer loyalty by high quality and efficient service business. Our ambition is to be the preferred supplier for service and parts to our retailers and customers.
If you share the passion for creating great customer experience, have an open mind set, thrive on innovative ways of working and want to be part of a global, diverse and agile team, this could be a unique career opportunity for you.
Car Service business is on a transformation journey and we at Service Concepts play a vital role in making the transformation happen. Service Concepts is a unit within Car Service business.
Our purpose is to drive transformation of the service network by developing and implementing sustainable service concepts that drives profitability, efficiency and enables service excellence for our consumers. As an example, we own and implement the Customer Service Process, the Volvo Personal Service concept (VPS) and the Damage Repair concepts and methods.
We also drive digitalization of our Customer Service Process and our service and repair processes. Now we need a new colleague to our team, that will focus on Business Development for the Damage Repair business globally.
What you will do
You will maintain and develop new concepts within the Damage Repair area, including innovating and identifying new business opportunities. Supporting markets in root causes analyses and helping them developing their Damage and repair business even further.
You will ensure compliance of implementations of our Damage Repair processes and standards and secure that the NSC/ Markets has the competences and processes needed for securing and developing the Damage Repair business at their market.
Support NSC/ Markets and explain their role when starting damage repair projects or implementing new processes.
Deliver projects according to plans, escalate if targets are not met according to plans and ensure that decided and agreed damaged repair concepts are implemented on retailer level.
You will also collect new ideas and business opportunities from our stakeholders to ensure that these are evaluated centrally as improvements.
Who you are
You have proven experience from business development within the automotive damage repair area with a good knowledge of customer service processes and experience from local markets (NSCs, retailers, customers).
Experience from damage estimation (evaluation) systems and how to operate a damage repair workshop outside of Scandinavia is an advantage.
You have experience from Project Management and Change Management.
Good verbal and written communication skills in English is important and experience from Agile way of working is meritorious.
On a personal level
We are looking for a person with good written and verbal communication skills. You have experience from quickly learning new contexts and an ability to communicate and describe those for a third part.
You have a strong drive to deliver, so a doer mentality and a "can-do-attitude" is important. You are a team player who enjoy interacting with people and understand that collaboration will be key to get things done and make real impact.
You are structured, solution oriented, good at planning and a person that enjoys taking own initiatives and to drive continuous improvements.
This position is based at our Head Quarters in Torslanda, Sweden.
Sounds like you?
Most welcome to connect. If you want to learn more about this position reach out to hiring Manager Jonas Tegenstrand at jonas.tegenstrand@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
Interview will be held by continuously and let us know why you think you would be an ideal fit for this role in your application letter! We want your application in English at the latest 2024-01-08.
