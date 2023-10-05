Business Data Analyst
Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Kristinehamn Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Kristinehamn
2023-10-05
, Storfors
, Nacka
, Degerfors
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB i Kristinehamn
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Business Data Analyst to join Kongsberg Maritime's Spare Parts Sales team in the Global Customer Support division. We are looking for you who can contribute with strong expertise in the use of data analysis and are eager to develop your competence.
As a Business Data Analyst, you will use and develop existing sales and product data to identify high potential growth opportunities in line with the current lifecycle management strategy. By applying statistical techniques, you will analyse and interpret trends and/or patterns in complex data. From the data, you will produce and deliver ad-hoc reports to management. An important part of the work includes developing and improving tools, processes and digital solutions to increase the effectiveness of the aftermarket organization. In this role you will work closely with the Sales team and in collaboration with business development.
What we can offer
We offer an inspiring and safe work environment in a position with a wide range of challenging work tasks with the opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a personal level. We work with unique products at a world leading supplier of maritime solutions in an international environment where some travelling can be part of your work based on interest and project. We can offer flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your work tasks.
Qualifications and experience
To best fulfil the position needs and make this a perfect fit, we prefer you have a bachelor's or master's degree in Science, ideally in Industrial Economics, Industrial Management & Engineering, IT Design or another relevant field. Experience working with Object-oriented programming (OOP) and Structured query language (SQL), while not essential, is highly advantageous along with strong Microsoft Excel skills and experience in Business intelligence (BI) visualization tools, preferably Power BI. Any programming knowledge or experience, particularly in Python will be regarded highly in this position.
To succeed in this role, you are a team player with a collaborative attitude and ability to communicate in a clear and structured way, sharing your specialist knowledge and expertise with others. You have a proactive approach in your work, producing fresh and imaginative ideas and solutions and are prepared to act on your own initiative. You can analyse complex data and problems and come up with rational judgments. You are methodical and systematic in your approach, planning and setting clear priorities for your work.
Regular communication with both international customers and colleagues is a big part of this role, therefore a high level of both oral and written English is necessary. Fluency in additional languages is advantageous.
Kongsberg works with customers from both the commercial and naval market segments.
As our Business Data Analyst will work with classified data and materials, security clearance and export control are both required for this position and questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Work location
Kristinehamn
Last day to apply: 2023-10-15
Point of contact
Alva Eriksson, Business Data Analystalva.eriksson@km.kongsberg.com
+46 73 580 20 28
Henrik Johansson, Head of Spareshenrik.johansson@km.kongsberg.com
+46 70 302 15 61
Georgina Fielding, HR Specialistgeorgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com
+46 76 894 55 92
Kongsberg Maritime, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a global marine technology company, providing innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors including: merchant, offshore, subsea and naval. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 34 countries. Kongsberg Maritime is part of KONGSBERG, an international, knowledge-based group delivering high-technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 310 engaged people working with sales, research, development, construction, service, training and assembly of market leading marine solutions. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. Our 2300 employees are present in 34 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30.000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
At Kongsberg, we believe in tackling challenging problems and delivering extreme performance for extreme conditions. We do that through excellent products and services developed for delivering the greatest benefits to our customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB
(org.nr 556035-5009), https://www.kongsberg.com/maritime
Båtbyggarevägen 1 (visa karta
)
681 95 KRISTINEHAMN Kontakt
HR Specialist
Georgina Fielding georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com +46 76 894 55 92 Jobbnummer
8169180