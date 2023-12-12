Business Coordinator/Administrative Assistant
2023-12-12
We are looking for a Business Coordinator/Administrative Assistant for an international company in Stockholm (Bromma). Start ASAP, 6 months contract with possibility of extension after that.
You will provide advanced administrative support using industry knowledge and software skills. Your will involve critical and confidential work across various functional areas.
Your main responibilities:
General office admin service & support
Guiding teams on company policies and procedures.
Compiling information to create complex correspondences, reports, and presentations.
Managing advanced calendars for multiple directors, making recommendations for prioritization.
Coordinating advanced domestic and international travel for multiple travelers, including visa and expense reconciliation.
Handling internal and external calls from multiple directors.
Event and meeting planning
Seeking ways to improve administrative efficiency and implementing solutions.
Procurement services
Facility management
Plan well-being activities for the site
Requierd skills:
High School diploma or equivalent.
5+ years of Administrative Assistant experience.
Communication skills
Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, & PowerPoint) and shared file services (SharePoint, MS Teams, OneDrive, etc.)
Experience from ERP systems (handling of invoices, procurement requests etc)
Service and support orientation
Fluency in English
Fluency in Swedish
Preferrd Skills:
Experience within requiring interaction with upper management.
Experience working in a global, matrixed organization.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm (Bromma). Start is ASAP and the contract period is 6 months to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-11
