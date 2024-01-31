Business Controller/Volvogymnasiet
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Business Controller till Volvogymnasiet
Vikariat 1 år, Business controller - VolvogymnasietPubliceringsdatum2024-01-31Om företaget
Volvogymnasiet i Skövde är en friskola med en 70-årig historia och fokus på industriteknisk utbildning med nära koppling till världsledande industrier. Som en del av Volvo Industrial Academy AB, ett helägt dotterbolag till AB Volvo och kopplat till Volvo GTO (Group Truck Operations) i Skövde, strävar vi efter att tillsammans utbilda och utveckla blivande medarbetare till världsklass. Vårt arbete präglas av att stimulera elevernas kreativitet, nyfikenhet och självförtroende samt att främja deras vilja att prova och omsätta nya idéer i handling för att lösa problem.
Ditt nya team:
Vi är en liten och trygg gymnasieskola bestående av 22 medarbetare och 142 gymnasieelever. Vårt team har en stark sammanhållning och stöttar varandra i vårt uppdrag. Vi fokuserar på att skapa en lugn, trygg och stimulerande studiemiljö för våra elever.
Vem är du?
Nu söker vi dig som är ekonom och vill vara en del av vårt team, vikariatet för vår nuvarande Business controller gäller i ett år med möjlighet till förlängning, tillträdesdag snarast möjligt. Du kommer att ha en central roll i att säkerställa vår ekonomiska stabilitet och bidra till vår långsiktiga utveckling. Är du en person som är nyfiken, gillar utmaningar och vill bredda dina ekonomiska erfarenheter, ser vi gärna att du söker.
Huvudsakliga arbetsuppgifter:
• Framtagning av estimat, per kvartal
• Framtagning och uppföljning av månadsbokslut,
• Säkerställa korrekta resultat och analys av utfallet mot estimat.
• Utgående fakturering och kontering av inkommande fakturor.
• Inventering och rapportering av anläggning, årvis.
• Medverka och bidra till utveckling av vår ekonomistyrning.
Kompetens:
• Eftergymnasial utbildning inom Ekonomi eller motsvarande erfarenhet.
• Erfarenhet av SAP är meriterande.
• Analytisk förmåga.
Vid frågor kontakta gärna Hans Karlsson, rektor Volvogymnasiet. Mail: hans.karlsson.4@volvo.com
eller mobil 073-33 33 873,
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Operations encompasses all production of the Group's manufacturing of Volvo, Renault and Mack trucks, as well as engines and transmissions. We also orchestrate the spare parts distribution for Volvo Group's customers globally and design, operate and optimize logistics and supply chains for all brands. We count 30,000 employees at 30 plants and 50 distribution centers across the globe. Our global footprint offers an opportunity for an international career in a state-of-the-art industrial environment, where continuous improvement is the foundation. As our planet is facing great challenges, we - one of the largest industrial organizations in the world - stand at the forefront of innovation. We are ready to rise to the challenge. Would you like to join us? Ersättning
