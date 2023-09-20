Business Controller to H&M Assortment
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M Assortment is where we design and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers all over the world. At Assortment you will be a part of a mixed team consisting of designers, pattern makers, product developers and planners, all working together to create the best customer offer while at the same time influencing H&M on a global scale. Sounds like fun? It is!
Our mission is to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition for tomorrow is to make fashion even more sustainable, inclusive, and welcoming.
Job Description
As a Business Controller, you will play a key role in generating sustainable sales growth and profitability for your area of responsibility on short- and long term. Through commercial analysis on sales, customer behaviour and market trends you will take business-minded decisions and implement actions based on your analysis. Together with your team you will lead the development of our global assortment by maximizing sales and profit as well as our customer offer by using a combination of global strength and local relevance.
Through informal leadership you will communicate your insights in a clear, inspiring and simple way. You will mentor and lead your team towards our purpose and set goals. As a person we believe that you are a communicative and engaging team player with a genuine passion for growing businesses and creating results. You have a self-going personality with a strong sense of responsibility and drive. You like to take on challenges and thrives in an entrepreneurial setting and constantly changing environment.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Optimize sustainable sales growth and profitability with the right quantity, the right timing, at the right place and at the best price
Participate in defining vision, strategy, goals and timeline together with the team leader
Supporting the team with buying follow-up securing the right assortment mix and volumes
Performing ongoing sales analysis and identify future potential and risk
Short- and long-term actions constantly optimizing the assortment and planning going forward
Take responsibility for the controlling and secure the balance between top-down vs. bottom-up perspective
Qualifications
You have a natural curious mindset and at work you are constantly looking for possibilities to develop new growth and more efficient ways of working. You enjoy working strategically with developing our business as well as working hands on analysing numbers. You see patterns in our data, and you act and communicate with impact.
To be successful in this role we see that you have:
A degree in business, engineering or equivalent area
Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn your analysis into actions
Leadership ability and a strategic mindset
Salesmanship and the ability to identify what our customers want
Experience within e-commerce is meritorious
Great communication skills
Fluent in English, both written and verbally
Additional information
This is a fulltime assignment based at our Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden, and you will report to Division Controller or Regional Controller. You don't have to live in Sweden already, we welcome applications from all parts of the world and offer relocation support if needed.
Since this is an open application, we are not recruiting for a specific role or department. Instead, we are looking to connect with you to find out if there are any roles that are opening in the near future that may suit your profile.
If your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. This is why we kindly ask you to not attach Cover Letter in your application as this could cause unintentional subjective assessment. Thank you!
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Why work at H&M?
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents, and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong. We offer all our employee's generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
8126861