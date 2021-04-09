Business Controller to AWA in Malmö - Mpya Finance AB - Administratörsjobb i Malmö
Business Controller to AWA in Malmö
Mpya Finance AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö
2021-04-09
AWA is a leading intellectual property firm with over 370 employees across 19 offices in Belgium, China, Denmark, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.
Our clients are innovative companies, ranging from local start-ups to global giants. No matter the size or industry, we help our clients create business out of their ideas and innovations.
AWA was founded in 1897 by the Swedish engineer Anders Wilhelm Anderson. His initials form our company name and remind us of our proud history.
We provide a full-service offering in prosecution, dispute litigation, aftermarket services, legal advice, strategy and commercialization. Our IP professionals are experts in patents, trademarks, design, copyright and domain names.
AWA is dedicated to creating a positive employee experience in all jurisdictions where we operate. We have partnered with Great Place to Work® to better understand our employees' experience of trust and pride in the workplace. Our offices in Denmark and Sweden have already been certified as a Great Place to Work® since 2020 and we are actively working on extending certification across all our offices.
Do you enjoy driving change and challenging existing ways of working? Then you should seize the opportunity to create your own role as AWA's next Business Controller - a fresh start in a solid company, where change is a part of the every-day life.
Perhaps you are already working as a controller, or maybe you have other relevant experience in finance and see business control as your next career step. Either way, you are welcome to a fast-growing international company who is a leader in its industry.
We offer you challenging tasks, experienced colleagues, and a dynamic workplace at our head office in Malmö.
Reporting to the CFO, you will play a crucial role in following up and driving business performance, working in close collaboration with the rest of the Finance team and the different Business Areas.
Main tasks:
Lead the budget process for all Group companies worldwide
Follow up on business performance metrics
Prepare and distribute monthly management reports
Support CFO and CEO with ad-hoc analysis and presentation material
Drive process improvements within Finance
Business ownership for reporting tools
Who are we looking for?
To thrive in this role, we believe you have 2-5 years' experience of working in an auditing firm or from a similar business controller role. You have a curious mindset and are constantly looking for possibilities to develop new and more efficient ways of working. You have a university degree in Economics/Business Administration and a business mindset together with a great interest in how technology can support the business. Strong communication skills are desirable, and you are fluent in both oral and written English.
Application
This recruitment is done in cooperation with Mpya Finance. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, please contact Johanna Andersson, +46706555730, johanna.andersson@mpya.se or Per Cato, +46703009729, per.cato@mpya.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
-
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Mpya Finance AB
Jobbnummer
5683187
