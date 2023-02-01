Business Controller Lager 157
JOIN US. WE ARE HIRING: BUSINESS CONTROLLER
Following the development of Lager 157 we are now looking for a Business Controller to strengthen our organisation and add value. You will be the interface between finance, purchase and operational departments by providing reliable information to support the strategy execution. You will be administrating and controlling our contracts and be responsible for ensuring financial obligations are being fulfilled.
Job description:
You will act as a Business Controller with following responsibilities:
* Managing contracts lifecycle
* Controlling all contracts and related follow up incl. tracking legal and financial obligations
* Identify and assess contract risks / deadlines in time
* Paying attention to profitability, oversee costs and expenses
* Point out opportunities and risks
* Participation in strategic development
* Data preparation, analysis and evaluation of key figures according to business areas
* Support for operative units within process changes
Your profile:
* Solid working experience of min. 3 years within Business/Cost/Contract Controlling or similar roles at a textile company, preferably in an international environment.
* Relevant education with economic focus
* Highly analytical, structured and self-driven
* Detailed and results-oriented with ambition to take on responsibility
* You see every challenge as an opportunity regardless task you are taking on
* You are a team player with a positive approach and ability to collaborate
* Proficiency in MS Office
* Fluently in Swedish and English
For this position is Retail Recruitment responsible, please contact hiring recruiter Olle Mikkelsen for more information.
We look forward to your application!
Lager 157 is an international fashion brand that stands for DENIM & BASICS - A LIFESAVER. The company was founded 1999 in Gällstad, a Swedish city with a long history of textile development and textile production during the 60's. Our knowhow has grown with generations and our values define who we are, they go to the very core of us, they are central. Our decisions and actions flow from our principles: GREAT BASICS FOR ALL PEOPLE and they are part of our identity. Developing is a key part of Lager 157's DNA. Based on our foundations, constant improvements, it is completely vital. We call this 102%. Our aim is to simplify and democratize the fashion industry and we strive each day to create the best value for money for our customers.www.lager157.com/da-dk/ Ersättning
