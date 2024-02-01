Business Controller, Global Distribution Center Fagersta
With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables.
Are you an enthusiastic finance professional with experience in supply chain processes? Then you might be the perfect fit for our team! We are now seeking a Business Controller for one of our Global Distribution Centers, who will be an active contributor to the Distribution Centre Management team and Global Supply Chain organization. This role offers an exciting opportunity for you who is up for a new challenge, involving collaborative work across functions and divisions.
Join our team
At Epiroc, it all starts with people, and we strive to accelerate a diverse culture where everyone belongs. In the role as Business Controller, you will join a diverse management team consisting of roles within Order Management, Warehousing, SHEQ and Operations development. To succeed with our mission, collaboration and inclusion is the key and something we value and care for. In addition, you will have a close collaboration with the finance community within Epiroc, and Supply Chain regionally and globally.
Your mission
For this role you will be part of the supply chain controlling team and a member of the Distribution Center Operations Management team. You will play a key role in maintaining and developing a strong internal control environment for our Distribution Center. This is a vital role, where we really would like to see a person challenging and innovating the existing processes.
As a Business Controller, you will:
* Keep Distribution Centre Management accountable/leading by example
* Be an extension of the Global Supply Chain Organisation (SCX) Controlling team, and all that this entails
* Anticipate and proactively inform Global SCX Controlling about any one-time effects / major costs in a given month
* Ongoing analysis of business risks and opportunities in all business processes
* Develop and review processes/tools to establish/maintain the highest level of internal control.
* Day-to-day financial control and accounting activities
* Conduct financial analysis to improve business profitability and efficiency, identification/execution of cost control/reduction initiatives.
* Ensure accurate working capital and inventory management/control processes
* Develop and execute a consistent yearly planning process, as well as local target setting and regular follow-up of plan achievement
* Cost follow-up of all reporting lines in the Income Statement at all levels
* Support in the creation, analysis and review of business cases related to investments
* Develop procedures for calculation and implementation of allocation keys for all costs in the DC
* Accurate and on time monthly closing and reporting
* Provide training in Finance to Non-Financial Managers
* Foster key stakeholder relationships
Act as project leader/project team member in local and global projects as assigned
Your profile
To succeed in this role, you have:
* Bachelors Degree in Finance, Accounting or Business
* At least 5 years of working experience in Business Control, Finance and/or Accounting in a Customer Center and/or Distribution Center
* At least 2 years of working experience in M3 or other Windows based ERP systems finance modules
* High level of both verbal and written English. Additional languages are a plus.
* Great communication and presentation skills in front of different forums
* Good understanding of how financial results are derived and how different actions/parameters affect the results
Location and travel
This position is located in Fagersta, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than Feb 22nd, 2024.
In this recruitment, a security check is carried out in accordance with the requirements for "Known Consignor Air Freight". Read more about what the safety assessment contains on the Swedish Transport Agency's website: https://transportstyrelsen.se/sv/luftfart/Luftfartsskydd-security/Kand-avsandare-flygfrakt/
For questions about the position, please contact hiring managers:
Peter Aronsson, Acting GDC/RDC Operations Manager Fagersta, Supply Chain Hub Manager Örebro, peter.aronsson@epiroc.com
Kathlen Narcisi, VP Controlling & Finance, Global Supply Chain, Kathlen.narcisi@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact Recruitment specialist: Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com Ersättning
