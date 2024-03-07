Group Manager Charging software control, Electromobility
2024-03-07
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
The Electromobility function develops the electric propulsion system and its components such as batteries, electric motors and charging solutions for trucks, busses, and construction equipment. We are looking for a Group Manager Traction Voltage System design. Do you inspire and bring out the best of your team for technology leadership?
What you will do
The biggest technology shift in public transportation in decades is here, where Volvo Group Electromobility plays a key role on the road to fossil-free transports. Our electric vehicles, based on well-proven technology, are already rolling on the streets in real operations. But we do not stop there. Volvo Group is on an ambitious journey when it comes to electrification and our objective is to offer a net-zero emission product range by 2040, where our state-of-the-art electric propulsion plays an important role. Do you want to drive the change? Apply now!
We are your new colleagues.
We are the electric propulsion control team, a part of the Volvo Group's Electromobility organization. The electric propulsion control team develops the embedded software, incl. release and integration, constituting the link between the electric management system and the mechanical propulsion system. This means delivering design, implementation, verification, and quality assurance for state-of-the-art traction voltage and propulsion functions for electrical vehicles. The team consists of Senior Embedded Software engineers, Product and specialist Function Owners and takes a holistic approach to balance features versus hardware boundaries and other limitations.
We are now looking for a new Group Manager for our team responsible to lead and develop Volvo Groups' Electromobility charging application development. You and the team will lead the efficiency and up-time progress to ensure that Volvo BEV's will be world class leading within charging availability. Monitoring standards and legal requirements are part of the assignment to ensure that our BEV's are up to date with all prerequisites worldwide. You should be familiar with communication standards such as ISO15118, CCS, MCS to ensure that our customers have the best possible charging experience and success rate. The charging function is a broad end-to-end function that requires great collaboration to reach best in class up-time availability. In your role you will lead collaboration cross Electromobility and different business areas within Volvo Group, for example Volvo Energy to support new business opportunities within the charging area. Part of the team has also the responsibility for implementing gated software download (GSWDL), a vital function in the vehicle to enable software updates for our control units. The electromobility area is under strong development and expansion, therefore there is potential to shape the organization and define the future strategies together with the management team. The work is performed in an international setting together with colleagues around the globe.
Who are you?
You are a technology driven leader, with experience from electromobility in combination with implementing, designing or verification experience from charging control function development in automotive or truck context. You have experience from charging systems and infrastructure, legal requirements, and standards. As a leader you are comfortable to lead in change, with the courage to challenge status quo. You are responsiveness to your team and your external stakeholders, and you have a passion to collaborate cross borders to reach the company joint goals. You will lead a team of skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. You will be part of the Electric Propulsion System Management team, building state-of-the-art technology and organization together.
You have solid experience from Embedded software development and real time embedded systems. With knowledge in building frameworks (process, methods, strategies, plans) and skills in large, cross-functional organizations.
Do you have questions?
Eugenia Vranjancu, Senior Talent Advisor, eugenia.vranjancu@consultant.volvo.com
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
