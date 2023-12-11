Business Controller for Alfa Laval 's Group Real Estate
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the Role:
We are seeking a highly analytical and detail-oriented Business Controller to support our Group Real Estate and Global Finance Shared Service functions. As a key member of the Group Controlling & Finance Transformation team, you will play a pivotal role in steering the financial performance of the organization and ensuring value adding business insight.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain financial models to support decision-making for Group Real Estate investments and initiatives.
Establish performance monitoring and internal pricing models for Global Finance Shared Service
Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports and present findings to senior management.
Support the budgeting and forecasting processes for Group Real Estate and Global Finance Shared Service.
Ensure compliance with internal controls, policies, and regulatory requirements.
Ad-hoc task with-in Group Controlling.
Who are you?
We believe you have a strong business interest and understand the drivers behind the financial numbers. You are comfortable in navigating and influencing in an international matrix environment. We challenge the status quo and seek continuous improvement so you also need to embrace and drive change. You have an open and informal style; making it easy for you to communicate, co-operate and contribute to a positive team spirit.
What you know
We're looking for a business controller with a good strategic understanding and experience from supporting business decisions. Experience from working with investment projects is a merit. We believe you have 2-5 years' relevant experience, preferably in an international environment combined with a matrix organization. You have experience from using Power BI for analyses. We believe you have a university degree in Finance and/or Business administration and are fluent in English. Så ansöker du
