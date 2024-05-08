Business Controller
2024-05-08
Job Description
Sales is a global function within the H&M brand with the mission of growing and engaging our customer base, as well as growing and developing our sales channels. By holding the responsibility for our regions and bringing together expertise from both business and digital & tech perspectives, Sales plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan - to elevate H&M through product, experience, and brand providing aspirational fashion at an unbeatable price.
The mission of the Retail Unit at Sales is to grow and transform the portfolio by building exceptional store experiences - securing high productivity, financial resilience and a strong brand. This is done through holistic retail strategies, fueled by tech innovation and enabled through our global network of teams and partners.
The Business controlling & Finance team is responsible for operational and financial controlling support for retail unit with a focus on corporate governance, investments, project tracking and long term strategy in order to enable growth and to secure high financial returns and profitability.
We are now looking for a Business Controller to join the team. As Business Controller in the Business controlling & Finance team you will play a key role in the core controlling field within the function. This includes enhancement of controlling standards to our reporting, lead different analyses tied to the store portfolio and to drive projects to improve our current business.
You will have a global scope, a multi-dimensional stakeholder group and support the different teams within the function based on business needs.
Key Responsibilities:
Work with KPI development/follow-up, Monthly & Quarterly reporting
Analyze and evaluate the Group's Portfolio's performance versus short- and long-term goals
Collect and synchronize different perspectives to support strategic decisions, change management initiatives and operational matters
Work with the steering of the portfolio investments
Lead analysis projects, translate your findings into actionable insights, and communicate these effectively to senior stakeholders
Support with the corporate governance work in the function, including internal control framework and expansion reviews
Be a strong and close support to our global, regional and markets teams
Qualifications
To be successful in the role we see that you are a flexible, communicative and an ambitious team player, full of drive and optimism. You effectively collaborate with a group of diverse people in order to achieve set goals and targets. You have a genuine passion for growing businesses and creating results. You thrive in an entrepreneurial setting where you are constantly looking for possibilities to develop more efficient ways of working. You like to work in a changing environment, and you do it with a willingness to improve and find new and efficient ways of working.
What you need to succeed:
An academic degree in business or engineering
A minimum of 3 years of experience as a Business Controller or similar roles - preferably within expansion
Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn your analysis into actions
Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint with hands on experience from writing queries to extract, clean, structure, and analyze large sets of data
Strong communication skills and experience in visualizing and presenting analysis and insights to a senior and diverse stakeholder group
Fluency in English; Swedish is not mandatory
Additional information
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden. You will report to the Head of Business Controlling & Finance. Apply by sending in your CV in English (no need for cover letter) as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
8666071