Business Controller
2024-03-16
Oriola is a health and wellbeing company operating in the Nordic countries. We are driven by our purpose, Health for life and we have set ambitious sustainability targets to support wellbeing of people, society, and planet. To ensure this, our business keeps evolving. We are growing and developing within health and wellbeing and developing our services. Our significant role in society gives a great purpose for working with us. In return, we expect you to aim as high as we do. You will need to be customer oriented and proactive. Together we work towards an even healthier future.
About the position
We are looking for a
BUSINESS CONTROLLER
to join our Sweden controlling team in Stockholm, Kungsholmen. You will have a key role in analysing numbers and improving decision making for Oriola Sweden covering wholesale of pharmaceutical products. Additionally, depending on your experience and capabilities, your responsibilities may include a key user role in SAP implementation project as a controlling representative.
Our Business Control team in Sweden supports management team members and key accounts and their teams through financial analysis, forecasting and business partnering. As a Business Controller you will have an important role to play when we steer the business to the next level. You will be part of Business Area Commercial Controlling team and reporting to Director, Business Control located in Finland. You will work in close cooperation with large number of stakeholders ranging from key accounts, Business Unit head, other controllers and Financial shared Services. Your day-to-day responsibilities will consist of participation in monthly and quarterly reporting, financial planning and forecasting, commercial and pricing support and cost model development. We use Hyperion Financial Management for group reporting and IFS as a current local ERP, but moving into SAP/HANA in 2025-2026. In this role you can also improve your knowledge and skills in PowerBI, which is widely used at Oriola.
Your main responsibilities include
- Acting as a controlling partner for business decision makers
- Financial support and active participation in management teams of commercial Sweden.
- Hands on involvement in monthly reporting, planning and forecasting process
- Business development support to key decision makers in terms of pricing and cost management.
- Participating in Finance development projects
- Support in reporting for Group Management Team as well as external financial reporting
Personal and experience Requirements
Your way of working is proactive, collaborative and effective with hands-on attitude. We expect you to have accuracy for numbers and attention to detail. You have high level of integrity and reliability with a strong sense of urgency and results-orientation. You are interested in reporting systems and development of group reporting processes.
Other Requirements
- University degree preferably in Finance/ Economics/ Accounting
- Minimum of a few years experience in similar duties as a business controller/ controller / analyst
- Previous experience on FMCG/logistics/Retail/medical industry business or similar considered as an advantage.
- Analytical mindset, business acumen, financial modelling skills and ability to share your ideas
- Good understanding of financial systems and tools. Capability to use financial systems effectively (SAP, HFM). Strong proficiency in using Excel/PowerPoint. PowerBI is a plus.
- Prior knowledge of SAP especially SAP/HANA and project knowledge is considered a plus.
- Ability to manage multiple priorities and initiatives, and tight deadlines
- Ability to support different parts of our organization with financial input
- Interested in learning new financial tools and processes
- Strong communication skills. Fluency in English and Swedish.
We offer you:
- Meaningful work in purpose driven organisation, Health for life
- Great team spirit and fun colleagues from Sweden and Finland. Ability to learn in a controlling community.
- Interesting forward leaning organisation with high ambitious for sustainability
- Organisation which gives independency and responsibility to develop Organisation with Scandinavian view and very limited travelling
- Interesting business in the middle of the health industry
Terms of Employment:
- This is a full-time position, and we want you to start in April-May, latest June.
- This position is based in Stockholm head office
- The Employment is within the Oriola Group - below you can read about our great company
Application: If you feel this is your next career step, please send your application, CV and salary expectation in English no later than 29th March. We will start recruitment interviews with the applicable candidates already during the application period. We hope to hear from you soon!
Contact:
For further information, please contact Kasper Hellen, Director Business Control. Email: kasper.hellen@oriola.com
Oriola is a Finnish listed company with a solid expertise within the pharmaceutical sector. We have more than one hundred years of experience in medicine distribution in Sweden and over 70 years in Finland, and we unite all actors in the field from pharmaceutical companies to consumers in a unique way. With the help of our professional and committed employees, we promote the wellbeing of people and animals. We ensure that medicines as well as health and wellbeing products are delivered in a safe and customer-friendly manner to pharmacies, veterinarians, retailers, or our dose dispensing customers. Our expert services support pharmaceutical companies throughout the entire lifespan of a product. With us, you will have access to a wealth of expertise and inspiring opportunities in all our businesses.
Our purpose is 'Health for life'. With us, you will join an open and collaborative culture. We support and care for each other and our customers. To thrive with us, you will need to be open, proactive and responsible - and we will help you to develop your strengths and progress along your professional journey. At Oriola, we cherish openness, taking initiative and responsibility, and working together.
Do you want to work towards an even healthier future? Join us!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-29
