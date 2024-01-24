Business Controller
2024-01-24
Business Controller
Are you business-minded and seeking a new opportunity? Do you want to help us tackle one of the greatest health challenges of the century? Do you want to grow solutions that truly make a difference? Then this opportunity is for you!
About Evira
Evira is a Swedish start-up building solutions for behaviour-related diseases. Our main product is a communication, recommendation and administration tool for paediatric obesity treatment. When a treatment centre starts using Evira, they can expect to treat twice as many patients with twice as good average results with the same staff. Read more about our research here. Evira is in a growth phase and is currently expanding both internationally.
We are dedicated to our users, and our strategy for success involves insuring treatment centres love to work with us and that our treatments are successful. We come from mixed backgrounds in healthcare and engineering and strive to deliver products that we are proud of and continually invest in building qualitative products and performing clinical evaluations. Learn more about us here!
What you'll do
Evira is offering a unique opportunity for a skilled business-minded person to join as a business controller. You will work with management and be a key contributor in driving growth and profitability toward key organisational goals.
Your main job tasks will include:
Drive budgeting and forecasting processes
Identify and evaluate business and financial opportunities
Maintain, improve, and analyse metrics and KPIs
Prepare and create material for the board and external investors on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis
Work with our data to gain insights on how to improve business performance
Manage ongoing accounting together with an external accounting firm
Manage invoicing and general business administration
About you
You enjoy collaborating and want to grow together with your team. You are humble, communicative, conscientious and you are an expert with numbers.
You have a university degree in business, finance, engineering and several years of experience in a role where you have worked with financial statements (i.e., business controlling, FP&A or similar). You have experience with financial modelling, budgeting and P&L forecasting. You speak and write proficiently in Swedish and English. You work with excellence in Excel and Powerpoint with a proven ability to create clear and concise presentations. Experience with working with SQL, Python or other programming languages is a strong merit. There are opportunities for growth and you will report directly to and work closely with our management team and board.
In your role, you are expected to influence and own our current workflows within business controlling, and you are expected to be able to manage daily operations.
Why work at Evira?
We are a small company with a strong team spirit and ambitious growth aspirations. Your voice matters, and the work you do will have a real impact as it enables us to reach more users and thereby improve their quality of life. With our different backgrounds, you can trust us when we say you can never predict where the lunchroom conversation might lead! We have fun together and take pride in our work. We believe in quality in everything we do, whether it's in software through testing or in healthcare through clinical studies. Working hours and office time are generally flexible. At Evira you will have competitive compensation for the work you do and a great opportunity for professional development!
Are you interested and want to know more?
Send your application together with your CV! In this recruitment process, Evira collaborates with Jobway AB. Any questions can be answered by recruitment consultant Nicklas Thorstenson, nicklas.thorstenson@jobway.se
, 0735 16 52 40. We apply continuous selection and the position can therefore be filled within the application deadline. Your application is treated confidentially.
